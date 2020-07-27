5 Big Data Trends for the Post-Pandemic Future

As the digital landscape continues to expand at a mind-boggling pace, the amount of data stored and used by enterprises also increases. Over the course of recent years, the accumulation of big data within organizations has slowly but surely, established itself as a staple within companies, particularly as far as generating data-driven insights and upholding security.

As technology progresses - and accelerates, thanks to Covid-19 - it is only fair to predict (to the best of our abilities) and prepare for how big data will evolve in the future. Despite the misplaced belief that many people harbor that the big data trend will somehow fade into obscurity over the coming years, enterprises must figure out their plan of action, which includes getting attuned to the intricacies involved with big data technologies.

Big data, as the name quite aptly suggests, refers to both the structured and unstructured data stored by enterprises, which has collectively become too large in size for traditional systems and techniques to process effectively. Furthermore, underlying connotations of big data also include the speed at which the data is being processed, which contributes to companies generating and utilizing big data generated insights in real-time, which helps increase “business intelligence” and lowers IT costs.

In an attempt to aid our readers better understand the consequences that big data will have in the future, we've compiled an article that delves deep into some highly probable significant data trends that we'll see in the oncoming years. Based on the acute perceptions of several industry heavyweights, mentioned below are some glimpses into how big data will evolve in the future.

#1 - Companies Will Start to Focus More on Data Governance

As we've already mentioned above, big data refers to a monumental amount of data stored by organizations. As more and more companies and enterprises jump on to the big data bandwagon, it is only fair to analyze the risk that comes along with organizations accumulating such progressively large quantities of big data.

Not only is there a massive risk that enterprises might misuse big data, either in a weak attempt to make more money or to sell consumer data to suspicious third-parties, there is also a considerable chance that with big data, organizations might be tempted to forego the significance of data governance entirely.

Fortunately, as the accumulation and use of big data within organizations grow more rampant, experts expect to see a renewed focus on companies' data governance. Some security analysts have gone as far as to state that this transition towards data governance may even take place as quickly as 'beyond 2020.'

However, having said that, as focus shifts towards responsible investing and data governance, it is also vital that companies reanalyze the role that data governance plays and the relationship it has with big data. However, it can be assumed that through big data analytics, derived facts obtained from a specific data set will be shared within an organization seamlessly, since data governance tools will help foster confidentiality and improve the integrity of data in general.

#2- Augmented Analytics Will Play a Critical Role Within Organizations

Experts have also predicted that augmented analytics will play a significant role in determining the most significant big data trends of the future, particularly as far as speedy and effective decision making is concerned.

Taking into account the fact that augmented analytics is heavily based on advanced technologies such as machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI), and natural language processing (NLP)- it provides a significant stepping stone to companies. It enables them to make the most out of their considerable data-generated insights, including the ability to reach productive decisions quickly.

Moreover, by leveraging augmented analytics, companies will likely be able to identify trends promptly and, hence, more efficiently. With augmented analytics, enterprises will hopefully be able to garner valuable insight with much less skill than is required today.

#3- Big Data Generated Insights Will Aid Researchers

Although this article deals with trends that are most likely to occur in the future, we can feel the impact of this prediction even in the present day.

Perhaps one of the greatest fears that individuals have regarding big data is that the technology will somehow take over the hard work and research now done by humans. Moreover, when we consider the modern sophistication of big data platforms, it won't be long before this fear turns into reality for some.

However, the likelihood of big data replacing the researcher's work is almost next to zero. Entirely on the contrary to what thousands expect, big data generated insights will supplement research, particularly for applications such as utilizing big data to assist with market research or other similar avenues.

Since data-generated insights work on identifying correlations between specific patterns, dependencies, and networks, it can help researchers interpret a highly accurate pool of valuable information, which could monumentally benefit their research. Researchers can fully understand the context of their data, and use that information to interpret the problem presented before them correctly.

#4 - Cloud Computing Will Enhance the Big Data User Experience

In most discussions regarding significant data trends in the future, cloud computing is always a significant focus. Along with an increasing number of enterprises accepting the big data trend, many organizations globally have transitioned to cloud-based servers, which is sure to have a lasting impact on significant data trends in the future.

As per expert opinion, however, leveraging cloud-based computing alongside big data will most likely enhance the consumer experience. As we've already mentioned above, since an increasing number of enterprises have long since made the switch to the digital landscape, it is only paramount that organizations keep up with the demand of the digital consumer, and deliver products and services as quickly as possible.

Relying on a cloud-based server will enable companies to deploy their products and services quickly, and it will in turn help in elevating the consumer experience by managing the latest DevOps methodologies.

#5 - Cloud-Based Servers Will Improve Big Data's Accessibility

The most significant advantage of cloud computing is that it allows individuals to access applications and services from virtually anywhere, granted that they have an internet connection. Combined with big data analytics, cloud computing may help improve the accessibility of big data in the coming years.

Since big data analytics are only expected to grow more mainstream in the future, organizations can leverage cloud-based servers to ensure that the analytics are shared seamlessly within the organization, primarily by utilizing tools that will make big data analysis broadly accessible by running advanced analytics from any device.

Lastly, big data companies should store their data on secure and powerful servers in the cloud. Nathan Finch, a database admin and senior web hosting tester at Aussie Hosting, advises big data companies to invest in dedicated web hosting so they can store their data securely. Dedicated servers offer great speed, increased productivity, and performance for your website, and most importantly - you don’t share your server with anyone else.

Conclusion By the end of the article, we can only hope that we've made clear to our readers the implications that big data is going to have in the future. By utilizing the right tools, such as cloud computing tools, we can only hope that enterprises make the most of the valuable insights generated by big data.

