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How a Demo Page for my Abandoned Open Source SDK Accidentally Found Product Market Fit

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bySam Bhattacharyya@sb2702

2X Founder, Developer & AI Researcher, obsessed with client-side AI

December 12th, 2025
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Sam Bhattacharyya@sb2702

2X Founder, Developer & AI Researcher, obsessed with client-side AI

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programming#open-source#webgpu#product-market-fit#startups#artificial-intelligence#web-development#saas#hackernoon-top-story

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