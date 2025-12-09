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How a Data Engineer-Turned-Music-Producer Is Revolutionizing Spatial Intelligence

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bySteve Beyatte@stevebeyatte

Software nerd and investor currently in research mode.

December 9th, 2025
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Steve Beyatte
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Steve Beyatte@stevebeyatte

Software nerd and investor currently in research mode.

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futurism#spatial-computing#computer-vision#future-of-spatial-intelligence#founder-stories#computer-vision-ai#romania-tech-startups#human-centric-ai#good-company

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