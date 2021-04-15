Horizon Zero Dawn's Aloy Arrives in Fortnite as Part of Primal Season

Fortnite's Gaming Legends Series is about to deliver an iconic Sony PlayStation hero to the mix. Epic Games Community Coordinator Michael House confirmed earlier this week that fans of Horizon Zero Dawn will soon have the opportunity to play as Aloy with the upcoming Horizon Zero Dawn bundle.

The Aloy skin will be the latest addition to the game as part of the Gaming Legends Series. Other new features to the game will be the Limited Time Mode, multiple Aloy items in the Item Shop, the Aloy Cup and the Limited Time Mode "Team Up! Aloy & Lara." That's Lara as in Tomb Raider's Lara Croft.

All the Aloy items, including the Aloy Outfit, will be available as part of the Horizon Zero Dawn bundle in Fortnite starting April 15. Some of the new items include the Glinthawk Glider for gliding into a skirmish, the Spear Pickaxe as a melee weapon and the Shield-Weaver Wrap to decorate your vehicles. The new emote with the bundle is the Heart-rizon, allowing players to express themselves using the Focus effect like in the Horizon series.

Other features for the bundle include the Aloy the Skywatcher Loading Screen, and players who own the Aloy Outfit and play Fortnite on PlayStation 5 will receive the Ice Hunter Aloy Style, which is based on the Banuk Ice Hunter from Horizon Zero Dawn.

Horizon Zero Dawn Comes to Fortnite

In celebration of the drop, Epic Games will kick off a Duos Tournament, the Aloy Cup, on April 14. In this limited time mode, players compete in a last team standing match. The Players will also receive bonus points for eliminations with a bow; one of the trademark weapons of choice for Aloy.

Following the launch of the Horizon Zero Dawn Bundle, players will have access to a new Limited Time Mode in Fortnite with Team Up! Aloy & Lara. Lara Croft was one of the previous Gaming Legends characters during the Primal Season. In this Duos mode, players will be automatically pitched into playing as Aloy or Lara. Aloy will only have her bow, and Lara will only have her dual pistols. However, players will still be able to upgrade their weapons with their crafting skills.

The Team Up! Aloy & Lara mode runs from April 16-18. It will begin at 6:00 am PST and end at 9:00 am EST on April 18.

