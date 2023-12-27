Hierarchical Queries: Comparative Analysis in Oracle and PostgreSQL

Most modern DBMSs (Database Management System) are relational, i.e., they represent in the form of a two—dimensional table in which there are rows (records) and columns (fields of records). But in practice, we often come across a different data organization, namely hierarchical. data Hierarchical queries are an important tool in the field of data management, allowing you to work effectively with hierarchical data structures such as organizational trees, category trees, genealogical structures, etc. These queries play a key role in identifying relationships between data and extracting information in the form of tree structures. The problem is that data with a hierarchical structure is very poorly represented in the relational model. The SQL-92 standard does not have the means to process them. But such tools appeared in the SQL-1999 standard. However, by that time, Oracle already had its own operator. Despite this, in SQL 1999, the syntax of recursive queries is completely different from the syntax in Oracle and uses the keyword. The implementation of recursive queries in other DBMS is somewhat late, so it appeared in only in version 2005. CONNECT BY CONNECT BY WITH MS SQL Server As well as in syntax, there are differences in terminology. In Oracle, commonly discussed queries are called “hierarchical,” while all others are “recursive.” The essence of this does not change; I will use both. In this article, we will focus on the consideration of hierarchical queries in two popular database management systems - Oracle and PostgreSQL. Both platforms have unique features and approaches to processing hierarchical data, and our introduction to them will allow the reader to better understand the context of their application. A hierarchical structure can be represented as a set of nodes, where each node is connected to one or more nodes at a higher level. Important terms include parents, children, leaves, and roots. Examples of hierarchical structures include company organizational trees, family family trees, category trees in online stores, class hierarchies in educational institutions, and more. Implementation in Oracle For demonstration, we will use a test employee table consisting of 3 fields: – ID, id - is the name of the employee, name - is the ID of the manager (refers to the ID of another record in the same table) manager_id create table test_employees (\n\tid number primary key,\t\n\tname varchar2(32),\n\tmanager_id number\n); Let's fill the table with test data according to the following tree: insert into test_employees(id, name, manager_id)\nvalues (1, 'Henry Anderson', null);\n\ninsert into test_employees(id, name, manager_id)\nvalues (2, 'Julia Miller', 1);\n\ninsert into test_employees(id, name, manager_id)\nvalues (3, 'Mark White', 1);\n\ninsert into test_employees(id, name, manager_id)\nvalues (4, 'Paul Scott', 2);\n\ninsert into test_employees(id, name, manager_id)\nvalues (5, 'Daniel Hill', 2);\n\ninsert into test_employees(id, name, manager_id)\nvalues (6, 'Maria Lopez', 3);\n\ninsert into test_employees(id, name, manager_id)\nvalues (7, 'Monika Moore', 3);\n\ninsert into test_employees(id, name, manager_id)\nvalues (8, 'Alex Smith', 4);\n\ninsert into test_employees(id, name, manager_id)\nvalues (9, 'Brandon Brown', 4);\n\ninsert into test_employees(id, name, manager_id)\nvalues (10, 'Elizabeth Jackson', 5);\n\ninsert into test_employees(id, name, manager_id)\nvalues (11, 'Kevin Green', 6);\n\ninsert into test_employees(id, name, manager_id)\nvalues (12, 'Jessica Johnson', 7);\n\ninsert into test_employees(id, name, manager_id)\nvalues (13, 'Lisa Williams', 7);\n\ninsert into test_employees(id, name, manager_id)\nvalues (14, 'Angela Martinez', 7); In Oracle, hierarchical queries appeared in version 8, long before the standard appeared. Therefore, a completely different syntax is still used. The optional operator tells the Oracle where to start the loop, i.e. which row (or strings) will be the root. The condition can be almost anything, you can even use functions or internal queries: , or , or even . START WITH manager_id is null manager_id = 1 name like 'Henry%' The operator is required. It establishes a relationship between the parent and child elements of the hierarchy. In the condition of the operator, it is absolutely necessary to use the unary operator, which refers to the previous record. CONNECT BY CONNECT BY PRIOR How does it work? Oracle finds the first record that satisfies the condition in , and starts looking for the next one. At the same time, that first entry can be accessed via . If we did everything correctly, then Oracle will search for records in which the field for storing information about the parent ( ) will contain a value equal to the id of our first record. START WITH PRIOR manager_id This way, all descendants of the root record will be found. And since the process is recursive, a similar search will continue with each row found until all the descendants are found. It is also possible to use the rownum pseudo column, in which the rows are numbered starting from 1 in the order in which they are issued. And the pseudo-column , which shows the level in the hierarchy, will also be very useful to us. So, the 1st record will have level 1, its descendants level 2, descendants of descendants - 3, etc. LEVEL select level, te.id, te.manager_id, te.name \nfrom test_employees te\nstart with te.manager_id is null\nconnect by prior te.id = te.manager_id\norder siblings by te.id Using the keyword, we say that you need to sort only within one level of the hierarchy. This will become more clear if you remove all unnecessary fields in the request and add margins: siblings select lpad(' ', 3 * level) || te.name as Tree\nfrom test_employees te\nstart with te.manager_id is null\nconnect by prior te.id = te.manager_id\norder siblings by te.id TREE\n Henry Anderson\n Julia Miller\n Paul Scott\n Alex Smith\n Brandon Brown\n Daniel Hill\n Elizabeth Jackson\n Mark White\n Maria Lopez\n Kevin Green\n Monika Moore\n Jessica Johnson\n Lisa Williams\n Angela Martinez is a parameter for excluding cyclic references. Use this parameter along with the pseudocolumn to see which rows contain the loop. NOCYCLE CONNECT_BY_ISCYCLE Implementation in PostgreSQL We use the same test table. create table test_employees (\n\tid integer primary key,\t\n\tname text,\n\tmanager_id integer\n); Queries to fill the table with data will look exactly the same as in Oracle. with recursive employees(id, manager_id, name) as (\n\tselect te.id, te.manager_id, te.name\n\tfrom test_employees te\n\twhere te.manager_id is null\n\n\tunion all\n\t\n\tselect te.id, te.manager_id, te.name\n\tfrom employees e, test_employees te\n\twhere te.manager_id = e.id\n\t)\nselect id, manager_id, name from employees e; Calculating a recursive query: The non-recursive part is calculated. For (but not ), duplicate rows are discarded. All remaining rows are included in the result of the recursive query and are also placed in a temporary worktable. The non-recursive part is an analog of for an oracle query. UNION UNION ALL START WITH While the worksheet is not empty, the following steps are repeated: The recursive part is calculated so that the recursive reference to the query itself refers to the current contents of the worksheet. For UNION (but not UNION ALL), duplicate rows and rows duplicating previously received ones are discarded. All remaining rows are included in the result of the recursive query and are also placed in a temporary intermediate table. The contents of the worktable are replaced with the contents of the intermediate table, and then the intermediate table is cleared. What are the other differences from the Oracle? There are no amenities like level, but they can be done on their own: with recursive employees(id, level, manager_id, name) as (\n\tselect te.id, 1, te.manager_id, te.name\n\tfrom test_employees te\n\twhere te.manager_id is null\n\n\tunion all\n\t\n\tselect te.id, e.level + 1, te.manager_id, te.name\n\tfrom employees e, test_employees te\n\twhere te.manager_id = e.id\n\t)\nselect id, level, manager_id, name from employees e; Recommendations for choosing between Oracle and PostgreSQL for hierarchical data The decision between Oracle and to process hierarchical data depends on a number of factors. PostgreSQL : If the data structure is a complex hierarchy with a large number of nesting levels, Oracle can provide more efficient query execution due to its optimized implementation. Data structure In the case of large enterprises with high performance and support requirements, Oracle can provide a complete set of tools and functionality to handle complex hierarchies. The scale of the project: Open source-oriented PostgreSQL may be a more flexible solution for projects that need the freedom to adapt to changes in hierarchical data. Flexibility and extensibility: In general, the capabilities of PostgreSQL are about the same as in Oracle, although, in my opinion, it is a little less convenient and transparent.