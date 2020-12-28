4 Ways Data Science Helps Streamline Business Operations

Data Science has changed the way organizations collect, analyze, and process different types of information.

It incorporates advanced algorithms, methods, and techniques to extract relevant information from analytics and present it in a quantifiable form.

Every single insight collected with data analytics is usefully used to build business strategies and streamline organizational processes.

Enterprises devise future strategies for their customer programs and take necessary measures beforehand to increase their business productivity.

A reasonable solution based on facts, numbers, and statistics will allow online businesses to develop an analytical approach toward solving their problems.

Today, more and more companies invest in data science just because of the insights it offers, which aids them in taking decisions based on evidence, conducting useful training for employees, and better knowing their customers.

Not only this, there has been a great demand for data science experts since they bring innovation to the table as well as add value to the business.

Here I am sharing a few of many advantages of employing data Science in business.

1. Improve Decision Making

When it comes to better customer acquisition and delivering a good service or product, decision-making plays a key role. To take the right steps in a business, executive management has to have a good understanding of the trends in Big Data, Data Science, and customer behavior.

This is important because 80% of the data coming from internet users is not structured correctly. Hence, converting the data into a manageable form using predictive models and analytic tools becomes increasingly important.

Predictive models can increase productivity in business operations by pulling relevant numbers and statistics which are helping in assessing customer behavior and potential future events.

Intelligent systems allow businesses to select the best possible solution based on logical reasons and facts.

Apart from this, record-keeping of performance allows analysis of data and creating benchmark standards to make the company bank on current trends and practices.

2. Product Relevancy

Recommender Systems are an effective product of Data Science that facilitates customers in finding the right product and service according to their interests and needs.

Incorporating machine learning into these systems take into account your browsing history, purchase details, and other preferences to recommend customer-oriented products for an improved experience.

A good example is how YouTube uses data mining - a subdomain of data science- to recommend its users the content they like.

Based on the material you’ve searched and viewed, it suggests your similar type of content.

Since this type of content aligns with user interests, there is an increased possibility of them watching the recommended videos.

Moreover, performing competitor and market analysis using data mining tools becomes easy and efficient, which helps deliver services based on user feedback and preference.

You can also predict when and where a product or service will outperform competitors and improve relevancy of your product with buyer personas.

3. Target Audience

According to Forbes magazine, a staggering 2.5 quintillion bytes of data is produced each year.

With the ever-increasing amount of data, collection, and filtering out the right information is a hassle for businesses.

Every type of data, including social media fan followings, likes, tweets, website visits, and surveys through emails contribute to a better understanding of the intended audience.

With the power of data science, the raw information acquired from users combines data points. It comes up with better insights about the target audience allowing your business to tailor its products and services as per customers' needs and interests.

A good example of this is intelligent systems finding what age group of people tune in the most on social media platforms and at what time of the day.

This helps social platforms like Facebook and Instagram roll out friend suggestions, event-based promotions, and social awareness messages.

4. Hiring Employees

Recruiting a talented team for a workspace can be a challenging task, especially when it comes to dealing with enormous sums of data and finding relations between data points.

Machine learning models use data mining tools and methods to extract relevant information to aid businesses in finding hard-working and devoted workers.

These systems take into account their professional portfolios from social platforms like LinkedIn, Glassdoor, and Indeed, to examine their work experience and based on the analysis recommend the hiring manager the perfect candidate.

The data of existing workers are also considered as a part of improving the standard of recruitments since it helps in understanding the company culture, benchmark criteria, and the type of expertise companies are finding.

In a nutshell, data science helps enterprises take better decisions by analyzing user data to increase their product relevancy, find a suitable audience, and hire the perfect employees for their company.

