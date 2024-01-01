Andrei Rogalenko
@ndee80
software engineer with 10+ years of experience in building high-load systems
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon have collectively read @ndee80's 2 stories for and 20 minutes.
oracle
postgresql
hierarchical-queries
database-management
sql-syntax
data-structures
data-hierarchy
database-systems
Christina Tkach, Investigation Analyst at Inca Digital
Rodrigo Lima, Hovering around technology for the last 30 years.
Paul Parkinson, Architect and Developer Advocate, Microservices with Oracle Database. XR Developer
Alexander Kozhenkov, Senior Software Engineer
Safra A. Catz, Catz was born in Holon, Israel, to Jewish...