148 reads

“Hi Dear” Needs to Die: A Rant for Every Inbox That’s Had Enough

by Matthew - Technology News AustraliaMay 18th, 2025
Read on Terminal Reader
Read this story w/o Javascript
tldt arrow
en-flagENde-flagDEes-flagEShi-flagHIja-flagJAcs-flagCSlv-flagLVca-flagCAhr-flagHRhy-flagHYms-flagMSth-flagTHbs-flagBS
EN

Too Long; Didn't Read

The dreaded **“Hi Dear” is the email equivalent of nails on a chalkboard. In Western culture, this isn’t charming. It’s not professional. It's not even polite. It reeks of spam, screams of inauthenticity.
featured image - “Hi Dear” Needs to Die: A Rant for Every Inbox That’s Had Enough
Matthew - Technology News Australia HackerNoon profile picture
0-item

Let’s talk about the email equivalent of nails on a chalkboard: the dreaded “Hi Dear.”

You’ve seen it. We’ve all seen it. You open your inbox, hoping for something important — a customer order, a genuine inquiry, maybe even a message from a colleague — and instead, there it is: another vague, poorly written email from someone you’ve never heard of, starting with “Hi Dear.”

No name. No context. No clue.

Just “Dear.”

In Western culture, this isn’t charming. It’s not professional. It’s not even polite. It’s lazy, intrusive, and frankly, weird. If you’re emailing a stranger in a business context and you don’t even bother to use their actual name, you’ve already disrespected their time.

We don’t call colleagues “Dear.”
We don’t call strangers “Dear.”
We don’t cold-pitch with “Dear.”

It reeks of spam, screams of inauthenticity, and feels like you’re about to be sold a pyramid scheme or a hacked-up version of someone else’s WordPress template.

And we know exactly where these emails are coming from: Gmail, Hotmail, Outlook. Never from an actual company domain. Why? Because these aren’t professionals. These are random people who’ve signed up to spam-for-commission programs.

They’re not developers. They don’t know what SEO even stands for. They’re just trying to sell your reply to some low-rent outsourcing agency overseas for a few bucks a lead.

If you're going to hustle, at least learn some basic respect first.

Here’s a free tip for these spammy senders: learn the cultural tone of the people you’re emailing. In most Western countries, “Hi Dear” is considered tone-deaf and outdated. It’s what your grandma might write in a thank-you card — not how professionals begin business emails. When a total stranger calls us “Dear,” it doesn’t feel warm or respectful. It feels patronizing. It feels fake.

And let’s be honest — if you’re sending out 10,000 copy-paste messages from a Gmail account pretending to be a web developer, you’re not being professional anyway.

You’re just noise.

There are enough problems in the digital world without having to delete 20 of these emails every single morning. It’s bad enough we’re flooded with phishing scams and fake invoices — do we really need this avalanche of “Hi Dear” nonsense on top of it?

Enough already.

If you can’t take the time to write someone’s name, or even use a real business email address, then don’t bother pressing send. We’re not falling for it. We’re not replying. And no, we don’t need a new website — especially not from someone who thinks “Hi Dear” is how business is done.

HackerNoon Services
L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!

About Author

Matthew - Technology News Australia HackerNoon profile picture
Matthew - Technology News Australia@technologynews
Australian technology news journalist. Matt, 20 years of IT systems & networking engineering + security turned Journo.
Read my storiesLearn More

TOPICS

purcat-imgwriting#language#hi-dear#email-etiquette#email-marketing#marketing-rant#hackernoon-top-story#dear-email#hello-dear

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

Arweave
Arweave
Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
Hackernoon
Bsky

RELATED STORIES

Article Thumbnail
A Buyer's Guide To Cyber Insurance, Cyber Liability, and Fraud Protection
by technologynews
Jul 29, 2021
#cybersecurity
Article Thumbnail
Meet Kuwait Mart, Winner of Startups of the Year 2024 in Kuwait City
by HakemAlhumaidi
May 05, 2025
#startups-of-the-year
Article Thumbnail
What If All Global Trade Was In Crypto?
by ykalynychenkogeneris
Apr 08, 2025
#crypto
Article Thumbnail
PineScript for Beginners: Writing Your First TradingView Indicator
by jsdevjournal
Aug 27, 2023
#programming
Article Thumbnail
10 Ways To Market Your Online Course
by techtoogle
May 18, 2020
#business
Join HackerNoonloading
Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas

Categories

Trending Topics

blockchaincryptocurrencyhackernoon-top-storyprogrammingsoftware-developmenttechnologystartuphackernoon-booksBitcoinbooks