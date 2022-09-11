10 Email Marketing Tips to Enhance Your Virtual Event's Attendance

Email marketing is a long strategy used for promotional purposes and to start a valuable registration that you have always considered. There are many new tips and tricks to learn from email marketing, and in this article, we will show you the ten tips you need to follow. The biggest secret to [email marketing] is that getting results will significantly depend on your timing. You need to ensure it’s not too early or too late to do so to get the ideal results. The harder a ticket may seem, the more difficult it'll be to get, so make it appear as if you are selling many.

Email marketing is a long strategy used for promotional purposes and to start a valuable registration that you have always considered. Especially in business, sending out emails is an essential skill you need.





So, you may be thinking, how on Earth can your virtual events stand out from the rest? Needless to say, structured emails won’t do the trick. However, there’s no need to stress about it.





There are many new tips and tricks to learn from email marketing, and in this article, we will show you the ten tips you need to follow.





Let’s dive right in!





10 Email marketing tips to follow for improving your virtual event attendance rate





1. Time your campaign

The biggest secret to email marketing you need to know is that getting results will significantly depend on your timing. Therefore, you need to ensure it’s not too early or too late to do so.





Having said that, if you start your email campaign too early, you can't risk losing your audience’s attention due to the long waiting periods.





Alternatively, releasing your campaign too late can also risk losing leads due to poor campaign reach. As a result, the best option is to remove your virtual event two to three weeks before the launch date. This gives it enough time for participants to drive up sign-ups and get the ideal results.





Even if you don’t manage to set up your virtual environment, there’s no need to worry. You need to set up the correct route, from email to the registration page, to nurture and convert leads into actual attendees.





2. Build hype





No matter how you set up your campaigns, if there’s no hype around it, it might not turn out to be as good. Ensure you already have a powerful list of quality subscribers to the point where the event you’re offering is relevant. Even if you don’t have enough subscribers, it’s never too late to provide newsletter subscriptions on your site or sign-ups from past live events or webinars you hosted.





3. Increase ticket sales

Slow ticket sales can never be something positive. Therefore, many ticket sales strategies must be altered to adjust to these problems. So, maybe you are one of them and thinking of how you can speed up these sales to better prepare for your virtual event.





Personalize: Personalization is never a bad idea to consider. Most consumers expect it in today’s shopping experiences. Especially if you are running an e-commerce website, this matters a lot.

Personalization is never a bad idea to consider. Most consumers expect it in today’s shopping experiences. Especially if you are running an e-commerce website, this matters a lot. Differentiate offers: Over time, you can evolve your offering in order to keep it engaging and fresh.

Over time, you can evolve your offering in order to keep it engaging and fresh. Go beyond: While increasing ticket sales, it’s not the only way to drive up revenue. Therefore, you can consider bundling your tickets with other value-adding elements to offer more choices to your potential customers.

While increasing ticket sales, it’s not the only way to drive up revenue. Therefore, you can consider bundling your tickets with other value-adding elements to offer more choices to your potential customers. Scarcity: What is rare is valuable. The harder a ticket may seem, the more difficult it’ll be to get. In short, to increase ticket sales, you need to make it appear as if you are selling many tickets. A powerful way to conduct this is to use social proof. It shows potential customers' methods on how your other customers are encouraged to purchase tickets.

What is rare is valuable. The harder a ticket may seem, the more difficult it’ll be to get. In short, to increase ticket sales, you need to make it appear as if you are selling many tickets. A powerful way to conduct this is to use social proof. It shows potential customers' methods on how your other customers are encouraged to purchase tickets. Use the power of referrals: A powerful approach for getting other customers is to leverage the ones you currently have. For example, word of mouth is associated with family and friends referrals. Also, when customers are happy about a product, they’ll tell their closest ones about it!





4. Expand your list

Since most people in your online event will be registering through email, the size of your audience does matter. Keeping that in mind, you can actively grow your subscription list even if your event is many months away. This is due to consumers being much more selective with whom they share their data, so it may take some time for subscribers to trust a company that isn’t thinking of spamming them.





5. Use attention-catching subject lines

Once you optimize your content to the maximum, it’s time to set up a powerful subject line. No matter how good your content is, it’s vital to spend time brainstorming your subject line. Alternatively, you can do A/B testing to see which subject lines work the most while you come up with a few.





That being said, here are a few suggestions that will motivate your audience to open your emails:





Use actionable subject lines: Avoid writing complex subject lines that aren’t clear and simple to understand. Instead, try to implement an urge or the fear of missing out (FOMO). For example: “Sign up today to get 10% off!”, “Join now for a surprise!”.

Avoid writing complex subject lines that aren’t clear and simple to understand. Instead, try to implement an urge or the fear of missing out (FOMO). For example: “Sign up today to get 10% off!”, “Join now for a surprise!”. Personalize: Never rule this part out. If you personalize, it’s a big win for you. For example: “(First name), Are you ready to take your business to the next level?” etc.

Never rule this part out. If you personalize, it’s a big win for you. For example: “(First name), Are you ready to take your business to the next level?” etc. Show the value you provide: If your email content is concerned about showing the type of value you provide, your subject should reflect that idea. For example, “Attend our following webinar,” “Attend the (virtual event name).”





6. Include robust offers before registration

If you want readers to jump off their seats when reading your email, you must include an offer they can’t resist. Also, you can succeed in doing this by informing them to save up before they apply. Finally, you can consider including special offers within your emails to increase registration rates.





Furthermore, early discounts are an excellent way to jump-start ticket sales, urging new attendees to smash the register button. Bul or group discounts can significantly encourage the number of attendees in your virtual event. However, if you consider using a tested way to break the ice, you can reserve a few tickets and even do a giveaway to increase participation!





7. Cross-promote

If you want to build your email list quickly, consider cross-promoting. When your email list is small, focus on using someone else’s. By partnering with another co-host and sending out invitations to the co-host’s subscriber base, you can double and even triple the amount of reach you have with your virtual event.





Cross-promotion is a powerful method of promoting your virtual event. If you seek to approach it with the right strategy, you’ll be able to apply that strategy to your entire virtual event.





Alternatively, you can consider posting on a partner’s blog with a Call-to-action (CTA) to subscribe to your list. This way, you are doing a favor for yourself and your partners.





8. Make your sign-up process easy

Never forget to make your sign-up process easy. If it’s hard, it can make it complicated for people to re-direct themselves. So, in order to attract as many sign-ups as possible, make your CTA clear. Try to analyze other CTA’s from other websites and make yours stand out from them.





9. Try using automated email marketing

Executing an email campaign takes quite some effort. Sometimes you can create a sequence of emails to send out every second or third day to keep your audience engaged. By doing this, you can identify which email to dispatch next.





For instance, if someone forgets to open the email, a reminder will be sent out to them. Behavioral emailing is a powerful strategy for boosting registrations, so in this case, you can also think about using powerful email automation tools such as Hubspot and more.





Additionally, while you conduct automated email marketing, you should continuously monitor open rates to assess their influence on the environment. Tracking this type of important information helps you identify the level of interaction with the email and what kind of actions they perform on your website.





In short, every virtual event is not the same, so you need to test them and see the value proposition you are giving out to your intended audience.





10. Keep a clean design

Don’t forget about your email design. It should represent a smooth flow to your readers. There are only two elements that can make this happen, and they are the following:





Event graphic: Creating a graphic that includes event names and dates, including company branding. This should be placed near the front and center of the email, answering three questions: “who, what, and when?” There are plenty of websites that offer free email templates, Canva is a popular one, but there are many on the internet.

Registration button: This refers to the CTA, which the reader must see. Also, don’t forget to make it visible and include light colors. Avoid using any dark colors; it isn’t a good practice.



Wrapping it all up

In summary, we got to go through the ten most important email marketing tips for increasing your virtual event attendance. Now, it’s up to you to take action and reach new heights you’ve never gone to before.

Finally, we can say that if you look after your attendees and seek to reach out to them, they’ll gladly join your virtual event!



