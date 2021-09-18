Hey Google, Show me Non-Discriminatory Job Ads
Google’s advertising system allowed employers or landlords to discriminate against nonbinary and some transgender people, The Markup found. After being alerted to this, Google pledged to crack down on the practice. Advertisers instructed the company to not show their ads to people of “unknown” gender, meaning people who had not identified themselves to Google as “male” or “female.” Google said it will be implementing an update to its policy and enforcement in the coming weeks.
