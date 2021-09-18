Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Hey Google, Show me Non-Discriminatory Job Ads by@TheMarkup

Hey Google, Show me Non-Discriminatory Job Ads

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Google’s advertising system allowed employers or landlords to discriminate against nonbinary and some transgender people, The Markup found. After being alerted to this, Google pledged to crack down on the practice. Advertisers instructed the company to not show their ads to people of “unknown” gender, meaning people who had not identified themselves to Google as “male” or “female.” Google said it will be implementing an update to its policy and enforcement in the coming weeks.
image
The Markup Hacker Noon profile picture

@TheMarkup
The Markup

Nonprofit organization dedicated to data-driven tech accountability journalism & privacy protection.

Enter The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest

Related Stories
Subject Matter
We Ought to Get Better at Recognizing Dark Patterns by @TheMarkup
#the-markup
What Google Thinks About You by @slogging
#slogging
What are Router Events in Angular? by @ilyoskhuja
#angular-router-events
How Programming, AI, and Big Data is Giving Google A Chance to Save the World by @ryanayers
#climate-change
"Don't Be Evil," They Said: Android Is Tracking Us With No Way to Opt-Out by @z3nch4n
#android
Blockchain Search Engines: Can Decentralization Defeat Google? by @maria-lobanova
#web3

Tags

#the-markup#google#lgbtq#nonbinary#discrimination#gender-discrimination#gender-discrimination-job-ads#google-ads
Join Hacker Noon loading