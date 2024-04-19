Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    Here's What You Guys Found After 10 Million Blacklight Scansby@TheMarkup
    1,258 reads
    1,258 reads

    Here's What You Guys Found After 10 Million Blacklight Scans

    by The MarkupApril 19th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow
    ru-flagRUtr-flagTRko-flagKOde-flagDEbn-flagBNes-flagEShi-flagHIzh-flagZHvi-flagVIfr-flagFRpt-flagPTja-flagJA
    EN

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Blacklight is an online tool that allows users to enter any website and find out what tracking technologies are present. This month, Blacklight hit a significant milestone: The tool has successfully conducted more than 10 million scans. Blacklight was created with one guiding premise: that it would be more powerful to show people how they were being tracked online than to merely tell them such tracking was happening.
    featured image - Here's What You Guys Found After 10 Million Blacklight Scans
    The Markup HackerNoon profile picture

    Nearly three years ago we launched Blacklight, an online tool that allows users to enter any website and find out what tracking technologies are present and who gets the visitor data they collect.


    This month, Blacklight hit a significant milestone: The tool has successfully conducted more than 10 million scans. Seven million of those scans were completed in just this past year.


    Blacklight was created with one guiding premise: that it would be more powerful to show people, in real time, how they were being tracked online than to merely tell them such tracking was happening. Led by former Markup senior data engineer Surya Mattu, a team of programmers and journalists spent 18 months building Blacklight and released it in conjunction with a Markup story.


    Surya and investigative reporter Aaron Sankin scanned 80,000 popular websites with Blacklight and found that nearly 90 percent of them had some sort of third-party tracker. Aaron also published a guide for readers on what to do if, after using Blacklight to scan a website, you find the results to be horrifying.


    In addition to going to our Blacklight tool and typing in the website you want to scan, it’s also possible to access Blacklight programmatically, which is what Surya and Aaron did to scan those 80,000 websites. While we haven’t written official documentation on how to do this, we believe people are already using Blacklight to conduct automated scans on websites at a large scale. If you currently work with Blacklight in this way, or are interested in doing so, we’d love to hear from you as we think about what’s next for Blacklight: [email protected].

    Use Blacklight at scale

    If you currently use Blacklight in this way, or are interested in doing so, we’d love to hear from you as we think about what’s next for Blacklight: [email protected].

    Projects That Have Used Blacklight to Hold Tech Accountable

    To recognize this month’s milestone, we want to highlight just a few of the projects that have used Blacklight:


    The pervasiveness of the tracking uncovered by Blacklight can feel daunting. But, like other Markup tools that followed, Blacklight gives people some degree of control over how they engage with the digital world. As Surya said at the time of Blacklight’s launch, “We want readers to have a sense of agency—not apathy.”

    Let us know

    Have you used Blacklight to scan a site for yourself? Let us know what you found at [email protected].

    By Maria Puertas


    Also published here


    Photo by Timothy Dykes on Unsplash

    Mongo DB
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    The Markup HackerNoon profile picture
    The Markup@TheMarkup
    Nonprofit organization dedicated to data-driven tech accountability journalism & privacy protection.
    Read my storiesEvery dollar you donate helps support The Markup’s work.

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgcybersecurity #online-privacy #blacklight-scan #how-to-detect-trackers #the-markup #online-tools #safety-tools #hackernoon-top-story #how-to-protect-yourself-online

    Languages

    hackernoon-top-storyEnglishhackernoon-esEspañolhackernoon-hiहिंदीhackernoon-zh中国人hackernoon-frFrançaishackernoon-bnবাংলাhackernoon-ruРусскийhackernoon-viTiếng Việthackernoon-ptPortuguêshackernoon-ja日本語hackernoon-deDeutschhackernoon-ko한국인hackernoon-trTürkçe

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
    Insightvas
    Boorghani

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    A Letter from TheMarkup.org Editor Julia Angwin
    by TheMarkup
    Jul 23, 2020
    #big-tech
    Article Thumbnail
    $PEPE, a Purple Lamborghini, and More: The Story Continues
    by ani-alexander
    Aug 29, 2023
    #cryptocurrency
    Article Thumbnail
    102 Most Important Webism Quotes by Unknown Authors
    by webism
    Dec 20, 2023
    #webism
    Article Thumbnail
    100 Days of AI Day 3: Leveraging AI for Prompt Engineering and Inference
    by sindamnataraj
    Jan 04, 2024
    #ai
    Article Thumbnail
    100 Days of AI, Day 8: Experimenting With Microsoft's Semantic Kernel Using GPT-4
    by sindamnataraj
    Jan 31, 2024
    #100-days-of-ai
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas