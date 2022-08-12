Hellfred or: How I Learned To Automate macOS and Become Hellishly Productive

Thing breaker : Code wrangler : Automation junkie : Digital illustrator : Aspiring musician
I wanted speed. I needed speed.
All this clicking around, all this searching, all the repetitive thinking and mental overhead was cutting into actually getting the job done.
I needed the robots to do the work for me.
I’d recently moved over to macOS after many years on Windows where I’d tinkered around with AutoHotkey.
As a relative Mac noob I started hacking around with Alfred, Karabiner and quickly found solace in the form of Hammerspoon.
Ah, Hammerspoon. Yes, I had consumed the code and modules — “Spoons” — from the super-smart people coding and extending Hammerspoon and that gained me some great mileage, yet I needed more.
Then, there was Lua. I wanted to upskill in Lua.
The best way to do so?
Code something.
Enter Hellfred, a collection of 3 mini-apps built on top of
It’s a way to map repetitive, time-consuming tasks to key sequences, commands or searchable texts.
A quick-fire, mode-based, hotkey-to-action mapping utility.
English, please?
When I type a character or a sequence of characters, then execute a specific function, but only if I am in a particular mode.
Ok. An example maybe?
launchGoogleChromeApp (but only if I am in Default Mode)
changeToWindowManagerMode (again, whilst in Default Mode)
centerWindowOnScreen (whilst in WindowManager mode)
A fuzzy-search chooser utility with choice-to-action mapping.
English, please?
When I search through a list of choices and select one, then execute a specific function. If my choice has subchoices (think:
parent => children), then show me those so I can search through them.
Ok. An example maybe?
Suppose you have this structure:
openGoogleInBrowser.
launchOrOpenApp with the selected app.
A commandline-like utility with basic string matching support.
English, please?
When I type out a command and submit it, then inspect my command for any matching string patterns and execute functions related to that command.
Ok. An example maybe?
When I type the command ‘open notes’ and then hit
enter, then execute any function with a
filter (e.g. command must start with the word ‘open’) and behaviour (e.g. open app associated with ‘notes’) suitable to open the Notes app.
When I type ‘browse github’ and then hit
enter, then execute any function with a filter (e.g. command starts with the word ‘browse’) and behaviour (open url associated with ‘github’) suitable to open the link.
~/.hammerspoon ` directory:
git clone https://github.com/braddevelop/hellfred.git ~/.hammerspoon
There is a bootstrap file for Hellfred with a pre-configured setup. Let’s reference it in Hammerspoon’s
init.lua file.
Save the file and reload the configuration (or save yourself some time and use
Out-the-box the 3 Hellfred apps are ready to use and are pre-configured with a quick-start example. Let’s test it out to make sure everything is wiring and firing.
shift +
⌘ +
h
c
shift +
⌥ +
h
enter and the wiki for Hellfred will open in a browser
shift +
^ +
h
enter and the code repo for Hellfred will open in a browser
What Hellfire, Hellfuzz and Hellprompt achieve is map a trigger or input to an action or behaviour,
if-this-then-that, and whilst we have just demonstrated using each app to achieve the same outcome, you will find each app more suited to certain use cases than others.
Now let’s turn up the heat and configure something a little more useful. We are going to program each app to solve the following scenarios so that you can get the hang of things:
You can find the final files for this walkthrough in the hellfred/extend/basics directory on the repository’s basics branch.
Each app follows a similar set of steps.
Subscriber` objects (This could be done in hellfred-bootstrap.lua but we will be creating separate files to keep things squeaky clean. We’ll leverage factory methods to make object creation a breeze)
Hellfire works a little something like this:
Initialise the app
This is already done with the pre-configuration in
hellfred-bootstrap.lua. Feel free to change the hotkey to something else.
Configure
Subscriber objects
triggers and
callbacks are user-defined and wrapped inside simple configuration objects. These objects, act as
subscribers when registered with the respective app and notified whenever something important happens inside the app.
Subscriber objects for Hellfire follow this structure:
Note: If
fireIfModeIs is not defined, Hellfire will set the
ANY mode by default, meaning the callback will fire in any mode when triggered.
Create the following directory structure if it does not exist:
hellfred/extend/basics.
Then create a new Lua file inside the
basics directory called
hellfirepack-applications.lua— the file naming convention has no importance.
Add this code:
Register the subscribers with the app
Back in
hellfred-bootstrap.lua, we need to register the pack of subscribers we have just configured.
Run the app
Enter Hellfire (
shift +
⌘ +
h) and type any of the new triggers:
f to open Finder app,
t to open Terminal or
n to open Notes app.
Configure
Subscriber objects
Alright now let’s configure the subscribers for our Common Links url launcher. Create a new Lua file in
hellfred/extend/basics called
hellfirepack-common-links.lua
Add this code:
Register the subscribers with the app
Back in
hellfred-bootstrap.lua, we need to register the pack of subscribers we have just configured.
Run the app
Enter Hellfire (
shift +
⌘ +
h) and type any of the new triggers:
t,
g,
h or
s.
Hang on! Did you notice that typing the trigger
t launched Terminal as well as opened the TechCrunch website? That’s probably not what we want to happen. Let’s take advantage of Hellfire’s Mode feature.
Modes offer a way to have the same trigger behave differently under different contexts.
By default, Hellfire initialises in a mode called…you guessed it… ‘Default’ mode.
We can configure some custom modes to use with Hellfire so that triggers can behave differently under different modes — or ‘namespaces’ if you like.
Consider this flow:
Create a new Lua file in
hellfred/extend/basics called
hellfire-modes-extended.lua.
We will create a separate mode for the common links triggers to fire in.
Add this code:
We are going to require this file in
hellfred-bootstrap.lua so it is
Add the following code in
hellfred-bootstrap.lua (under the metadata section, towards the top of the file)
Now we need a way to change the mode to our new Common Links mode.
We’ll use the key sequence of
c followed by
l.
We also need to be able to get back to Default mode
We’ll use the semi-colon
; as a trigger.
That’s next…
Configure
Subscriber objects that trigger mode changes
Create a new Lua file in
hellfred/extend/basics called
hellfire-mode-triggers.lua
Add this code:
Register the subscribers with the app
In
hellfred-bootstrap.lua, register the subscribers for the new mode triggers:
Test switching between modes
Now enter Hellfire (
shift +
⌘ +
h) and toggle between the two modes. Modes FTW!
Update subscribers to work in modes
Now we need to update our subscribers in
hellfirepack-common-links.lua so that they only fire when Common Links mode is active.
We will update the factory method and assign
_G.HELLFIRE_MODES_EXTENDED.COMMON_LINKS to
fireIfModeIs instead of
nil.
The updated method should look like this:
We also need to update our subscribers in
hellfirepack-applications.lua so that they only fire when Hellfire’s Default mode is active.
The updated method should look like this:
Run the app
Enter Hellfire (
shift +
⌘ +
h) and toggle between the modes. The trigger
t now behaves differently depending on the mode that Hellfire is in. Hell yeah!
This is how Hellprompt functions:
Initialise the app
This is already done with the pre-configuration in
hellfred-bootstrap.lua. Feel free to change the hotkey to something else.
Configure
Subscriber objects
Subscribers for Hellprompt take a different structure to those for Hellfire.
Consider this structure:
Note: If
filter is not defined then the callback will always be executed.
Create a new Lua file in
hellfred/extend/basics called
hellpromptpack-commands.lua
Add this code:
Register the subscribers with the app
Back in
hellfred-bootstrap.lua, we need to register the pack of subscribers we have just configured.
Run the app
Enter Hellprompt (
shift +
^ +
h) and test out those commands. Inferno!
Try:
browse news
and:
open terminal
This is how Hellfuzz works:
Initialise the app
This is already done with the pre-configuration in
hellfred-bootstrap.lua. Feel free to change the hotkey to something else.
Configure
Subscriber objects
Subscribers for Hellfuzz take a different structure to the other apps.
Consider this structure:
Note: If
nextChoicesFn is defined then
callback is ignored.
To make things easier we’ll use a helper method to configure subscribers for Hellfuzz
Create a new Lua file in
hellfred/extend/basics called
hellfuzzpack-apps-and-links.lua
Add this code:
Register the subscribers with the app
In
hellfred-bootstrap.lua, register the pack of subscribers.
Run the app
Enter Hellfuzz (
shift +
⌥ +
h) and type in a command. For example start typing the word ‘Terminal’, you’ll see the option to open Terminal is highlighted. Press
enter and Terminal opens. Smoking hot!
Link Launcher (using nested choice sets)
A handy feature of Hellfuzz is the ability to nest sets of choices.
Consider this updated flow:
Let’s try this out on our Link Launcher task, we’ll create the following hierarchical choice structure:
Update the code in
hellfuzzpack-apps-and-links.lua to the following:
Now enter Hellfuzz (
shift +
⌥ +
h) and start searching for ‘Common links’. You can select the ‘Common links’ choice, and the sub-set of choices from
commonLinkNextChoices will be displayed and can be fuzzy searched. Selecting any of the link options will open the respective url.
Look out for upcoming Hellfred experiments and extensions on the repo by checking out the
extend branch.
git checkout extend
Now go raise hell
