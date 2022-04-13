There was a terrible noise; informational noise -- racks, slashes... and I was tangled in... in... strings. The floating domain's distance was filled with alienated altitudes; kites sitting on their rebif balloons. A day near Loon's noon would never end without Fête de Nuit's annetna, longitudinal ones seemed—deemed more minimum from a helium point. But who knew the satellites would come back to bite, who'd bare the bark stretch in cranberries.

MÆ C E N A S, you, beneath the myrtle shade, Read o'er what poets sung, and shepherds play'd.

All tuned to the telomerase algorithm over the digital CLL wireframe atuned. Some expo model's startled scan; screens near a class-block of buildings— and in flight restored through variation stands we find our own trace of presence.





Like a future of atom and nucleus— Such edifying, unintelligible truths rarely noticed here since the silent slow of moving footpaths in the stratosphere— Lose the shrubbery, the potfoor trees and hatch DNAs.





As sraightened; patched as was, but who knew the satellites would come back to bite, who'd bare the bark stretch in cranberries; Yet no longer distracting IPV elements sung in the language of protons and neutrons.





Then the upswing swerve, cable's continuum chart; carried a component of catalysts, synergies snapped in by but one modular approach. A recent look into the template's framework with such debates circling outside-in inside layered layers of target state blueprints; the stride of every byte of data, abstractions asking more of such:





How do we define digital, duplicates, the dominance of best practice fervently filtering efficiencies. A terribly balanced fit for now. But half of architect's output midst target-set patterns in reconfigured cubes from the back end.





A code of the enterprise, deems—seems, as common reels; a little more than the handle hold of wireless complexity at its intended goal; when we've halved the hour of constraints, the minute of scale; economies of silent granularities questioning the practice of soft networks absorbing carbon.





Our job is "if." It's not whether the emphasis holds, while its thinking on the interface; its not a human mind or world or wonder; There's alot that we can do with it.



