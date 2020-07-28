Have You Hacked Level 4 of Career Conversations Yet?

Software Engineering Management Coach
That's likely a question that you've never asked yourself, but as a manager, it's an important one. Career conversations are an important part of career development. We’re going to define 5 levels that will make it easier for you to have a better career conversation. Through self-reflection or 360 feedback, it should be relatively easy to know where you stand. You can then set the next highest level as a tangible goal to improve.
Each level builds on top of the previous one. Let’s dive in.
Level 0
Description:
Grade: F
You don’t want to be this manager! The good news is that it’s hard to be at this level. The most likely explanation is that you don’t believe in supporting your employees’ careers and development. You may believe that it’s not your job or that it’s not in the best interest of the organization. If so, I think you’re mistaken, though I would be curious to understand that point of view better. Here are some of the potential risks of not supporting them:
Tips for improvement:
Level 1
Description:
Grade: C
This is better than nothing. At Level 1 you may think that you don’t have time to support their careers and that it’s their responsibility. You’re at least providing value to them. If you’re good at responding when they initiate a career conversation, you may even add a lot of value. You can do much better though. Here are some of the downsides of this level:
Tips for improvement:
Description:
Grade: B
This is pretty good. You could consider this your target level or your minimum requirement. At Level 2 you're taking an active role in the career conversations. Your focus is helping employees progress their careers at your company. This is reasonable and will provide solid value to the employee. You can still do better! Here are some of the downsides of this level:
Tips for improvement:
Description:
Grade: A-
This is a great target level for all managers. The big difference at this level is that for the first time we’re putting the goals of the individual on par with the goals of the company. We’ve made the transition to servant leadership in the belief that the best way to serve the company is to serve the company and the individual. We're proactively supporting the individual. This not only builds trust and goodwill; it also adds a lot more value to them! If they trust you, they are more likely to tell you what they really want. This gives you a much better chance to find them work they love. It’s not crazy to say that if you do this well you could have a profound effect on someone’s career, maybe even their life.
Tips for improvement:
At this level improvement becomes harder. Progressing through the earlier levels is mostly a question of taking the time to perform various actions. To progress beyond Level 3 you have to view career conversations as a skill and get serious about working on it.
Description:
Grade: A+
The Picasso of career conversations! This is Level 3 executed at an expert level. The other levels are attainable through effort and knowledge. This one is not. This level requires superb emotional intelligence, listening, and job crafting skills. You need to have a great feel for asking insightful questions. You have to know when and how to push people out of their comfort zones and when to reassure and build up their confidence. You have the humility to coach people to find their own path instead of imposing your vision.
This level requires the skills and the dedication to apply them, one good career conversation at a time. This is really hard to do consistently. Which is exactly what you want for an expert level!
These levels are not perfect. They’re not going to be neat and precise, and they don’t capture all the subtleties of career conversations. You may find that you don’t fit nicely in any of them. You may reach a higher level with one employee versus another. As imperfect as they are, they can be helpful. The benefit of these levels is using them for a quick self-assessment:
If you realize that you’re not at the level you want to be, don’t be too hard on yourself. You have a lot on your plate and chances are you’ve had little to no training on career conversations.
Being a better career conversationalist is a great way to add value to each of your team members. Each career conversation is an opportunity to build trust, increase engagement, and job satisfaction. If you can have them often and skillfully your team will be more likely to stay, perform at a high level, and be happy. Challenge yourself to get to the next level!
