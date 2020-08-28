"Have Faith, Be Open, Trust Yourself", Interview with Chris Castiglione

The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. Public Nominations Are Open. Voting Starts Aug 13.
You know that feeling when you work really hard on something for really long and it feels like nobody really notices?
Hacker Noon’s Annual Tech Industry Awards, the 2020 Noonies, are here to help with that. Vote for the best people and products today at NOONIES.TECH.
Speaking of the best people and products in technology, here’s a quick (and interesting!) intro to 2020 Noonie Nominee, Chris Castiglione from the United States, who’s been nominated in the Future Heroes and Technology categories.
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - ENTREPRENEURSHIP
Columbia University faculty, Host of the Learn to Code Podcast, and Teacher at OneMonth.com
I write about the intersection of democracy, open source and technology.
Summer
The climate crisis
Have Faith, Be Open, Trust yourself
Everything is closed.
Startups building tools for long-term sustainability
Long-term thinking and empathy is a skill that will save our species
Evernote
About systemic inequality in America
For much the same reasons Hacker Noon decided not to put good ideas behind pop-ups or paywalls — nor abuse your personal data to target you with creepy ads — we also decided that you don’t have to be a #thinkfluencer or have 50k followers on Twitter to earn the recognition that comes with a 2020 Noonie Nomination.
Make somebody’s day and nominate them to be recognized in the internet’s most independent and community-driven awards: NOONIES.TECH.
