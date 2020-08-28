"Have Faith, Be Open, Trust Yourself", Interview with Chris Castiglione

Speaking of the best people and products in technology, here’s a quick (and interesting!) intro to 2020 Noonie Nominee, Chris Castiglione from the United States, who’s been nominated in the Future Heroes and Technology categories.

1. Which 2020 Noonie have you been nominated for?

Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - ENTREPRENEURSHIP

2. Tell us a bit about yourself.

Columbia University faculty, Host of the Learn to Code Podcast, and Teacher at OneMonth.com

3. Tell us about the things you make / write / manage / build.

I write about the intersection of democracy, open source and technology.

4. What are you most excited about right now?

Summer

5. What are you worried about right now?

The climate crisis

6. What's the most useful advice you've ever given somebody?

Have Faith, Be Open, Trust yourself

7. How has the pandemic changed your life and/or career?

Everything is closed.

8. If we gave you $10 million to invest in one thing right now, where would you put it?

Startups building tools for long-term sustainability

8. What's an opinion you have that most people don't agree with?

Long-term thinking and empathy is a skill that will save our species

10. Which apps can't you live without?

Evernote

11. What are you currently learning?

About systemic inequality in America

