HashKey Capital Redefines Crypto Events With Decode: Legacy, Paying Homage To Crypto’s History

SINGAPORE, SEPTEMBER 26, 2024 – Amidst the market movements, endless parties, and networking drinks, one event stood out during this year’s Token2049: HashKey Capital’s immersive theatre experience, Decode: Legacy. As the week’s events settle, this highly regarded, avant-garde showcase has emerged as a top highlight, setting a new benchmark for how Web3 events should be experienced. A New Standard for Crypto Events Co-hosted by Aethir and CARV, and sponsored by industry heavy-weights dYdX, Mask Network, Decrypt, Coin Metrics, Fenbushi Capital, Flow Traders, DWF Labs and SlowMist, Decode: Legacy took place at Singapore’s historic Raffles Hotel. The event redefined the crypto event format by blending entertainment, education, and cultural reflection into an immersive experience that captured the attention of both crypto natives and newcomers alike. At a time when most events offered the usual formula of cocktails and panels, HashKey Capital identified a need for something different—a way to honor crypto’s rich and colorful past while offering participants a chance to reflect on the broader implications of Web3. According to Deng Chao, CEO of HashKey Capital: "Our objective was to deliver an experience that went beyond the ordinary, immersing attendees in the narrative of crypto’s evolution in a way that felt both tangible and meaningful. Decode: Legacy was more than just an event—it was a journey that underscored the far-reaching influence and potential of blockchain technology." Storytelling and Immersive Experience By focusing on storytelling and creativity, Decode: Legacy transcended the usual conference format. Instead of attending panels or networking drinks, guests were engaged in solving puzzles, interacting with live actors portraying key crypto figures, and discovering how blockchain's potential extends far beyond finance. The show’s finale, featuring a surprise appearance from crypto legend Brock Pierce, added a unique twist that left an indelible mark on attendees. “Decode: Legacy created an engaging environment where problem-solving and collaboration took the spotlight,” said Mark Rydon, Co-Founder and CSO of Aethir. “Aethir was pleased to support the event by providing tools that helped participants work together and navigate the challenges, making it a unique and meaningful way to connect with the community." HashKey Capital’s Role as a Builder As a leading Web3 investor, HashKey Capital is not just backing projects but actively building the ecosystem. By creating a cultural experience that challenges the traditional structure of crypto events, HashKey Capital is addressing the need for more meaningful engagement with the history and significance of the space. Decode: Legacy serves as a refreshing departure from the typical high-energy parties, offering guests a moment to pause and reflect on the future of crypto and blockchain technology. Blending Education and Entertainment Decode: Legacy struck a delicate balance between education and entertainment, offering attendees a low-pressure environment to learn about crypto’s evolution. From Bitcoin’s origins to the most recent innovations, the event provided a unique space to engage with the past, present, and future of digital assets. Attendees left the event not only entertained but enriched with a deeper understanding of the industry’s journey and its potential. Societal Impact and Community Focus In addition to its entertainment value, the event had a philanthropic focus. All proceeds from Decode: Legacy were donated to local charities, underscoring how the crypto industry can contribute to societal benefit. This emphasis on community and impact resonated deeply with participants, showcasing the positive potential of blockchain beyond financial applications. Victor Yu, CARV COO says:\\ “It was an event unlike any other. Decode: Legacy not only captivated attendees with its thrilling challenges but also highlighted the collaborative spirit at the heart of the blockchain community. As each team worked together to unlock Satoshi’s Vault, we were reminded that we all play a part in shaping the future of this industry. CARV is proud to have contributed to such a monumental event, where history, innovation, and community came together to create an unforgettable experience.” The Future of Decode: Legacy Following its successful Singapore debut, HashKey Capital is preparing to take Decode: Legacy to the global stage. The immersive event will make its next appearance at major international gatherings, including the Hong Kong Web3 Festival in 2025. Unlike the exclusive invite-only Singapore performance, future events will be open to the public, allowing broader audiences to experience this journey into the heart of crypto history. Stay updated on our social media for more details: <https://x.com/hashkey_capital](https://x.com/hashkey_capital). For partnership inquiries regarding upcoming events, please contact us at capital.communications@hashkey.com. About HashKey Capital HashKey Capital is a global digital asset and blockchain leader helping institutions, founders and talents advance the blockchain industry. As one of the largest crypto fund managers and being the earliest corporate investor in Ethereum, HashKey Capital has managed over US$1 billion in client assets since its inception. Leveraging its unparalleled expertise, HashKey Capital's venture investments team oversees a diversified portfolio of over 600 pioneering projects across institutional services, infrastructure, data, AI, consumer services/ technology and more. On the liquid funds front, HashKey Capital manages a suite of digital asset products, including an actively managed fund and the Bosera HashKey Bitcoin (3008.HK) and Ether (3009.HK) spot ETFs, which are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX). With our deep knowledge across the blockchain ecosystem, HashKey Capital has built a robust network connecting founders, investors, developers, and regulators. This story was distributed as a release by Btcwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program here. SINGAPORE, SEPTEMBER 26, 2024 – Amidst the market movements, endless parties, and networking drinks, one event stood out during this year’s Token2049: HashKey Capital’s immersive theatre experience, Decode: Legacy . As the week’s events settle, this highly regarded, avant-garde showcase has emerged as a top highlight, setting a new benchmark for how Web3 events should be experienced. Decode: Legacy A New Standard for Crypto Events Co-hosted by Aethir and CARV , and sponsored by industry heavy-weights dYdX, Mask Network, Decrypt, Coin Metrics, Fenbushi Capital, Flow Traders, DWF Labs and SlowMist, Decode: Legacy took place at Singapore’s historic Raffles Hotel. The event redefined the crypto event format by blending entertainment, education, and cultural reflection into an immersive experience that captured the attention of both crypto natives and newcomers alike. CARV CARV Decode: Legacy At a time when most events offered the usual formula of cocktails and panels, HashKey Capital identified a need for something different—a way to honor crypto’s rich and colorful past while offering participants a chance to reflect on the broader implications of Web3. According to Deng Chao, CEO of HashKey Capital: "Our objective was to deliver an experience that went beyond the ordinary, immersing attendees in the narrative of crypto’s evolution in a way that felt both tangible and meaningful. Decode: Legacy was more than just an event—it was a journey that underscored the far-reaching influence and potential of blockchain technology." "Our objective was to deliver an experience that went beyond the ordinary, immersing attendees in the narrative of crypto’s evolution in a way that felt both tangible and meaningful. Decode: Legacy was more than just an event—it was a journey that underscored the far-reaching influence and potential of blockchain technology." Storytelling and Immersive Experience Storytelling and Immersive Experience By focusing on storytelling and creativity, Decode: Legacy transcended the usual conference format. Instead of attending panels or networking drinks, guests were engaged in solving puzzles, interacting with live actors portraying key crypto figures, and discovering how blockchain's potential extends far beyond finance. The show’s finale, featuring a surprise appearance from crypto legend Brock Pierce, added a unique twist that left an indelible mark on attendees. Decode: Legacy “Decode: Legacy created an engaging environment where problem-solving and collaboration took the spotlight,” said Mark Rydon, Co-Founder and CSO of Aethir. “Aethir was pleased to support the event by providing tools that helped participants work together and navigate the challenges, making it a unique and meaningful way to connect with the community." “Decode: Legacy created an engaging environment where problem-solving and collaboration took the spotlight,” said Mark Rydon, Co-Founder and CSO of Aethir. “Aethir was pleased to support the event by providing tools that helped participants work together and navigate the challenges, making it a unique and meaningful way to connect with the community." HashKey Capital’s Role as a Builder As a leading Web3 investor, HashKey Capital is not just backing projects but actively building the ecosystem. By creating a cultural experience that challenges the traditional structure of crypto events, HashKey Capital is addressing the need for more meaningful engagement with the history and significance of the space. Decode: Legacy serves as a refreshing departure from the typical high-energy parties, offering guests a moment to pause and reflect on the future of crypto and blockchain technology. Decode: Legacy Blending Education and Entertainment Decode: Legacy struck a delicate balance between education and entertainment, offering attendees a low-pressure environment to learn about crypto’s evolution. From Bitcoin’s origins to the most recent innovations, the event provided a unique space to engage with the past, present, and future of digital assets. Attendees left the event not only entertained but enriched with a deeper understanding of the industry’s journey and its potential. Decode: Legacy Societal Impact and Community Focus In addition to its entertainment value, the event had a philanthropic focus. All proceeds from Decode: Legacy were donated to local charities, underscoring how the crypto industry can contribute to societal benefit. This emphasis on community and impact resonated deeply with participants, showcasing the positive potential of blockchain beyond financial applications. Decode: Legacy Victor Yu, CARV COO says:\\ “It was an event unlike any other. Decode: Legacy not only captivated attendees with its thrilling challenges but also highlighted the collaborative spirit at the heart of the blockchain community. As each team worked together to unlock Satoshi’s Vault, we were reminded that we all play a part in shaping the future of this industry. CARV is proud to have contributed to such a monumental event, where history, innovation, and community came together to create an unforgettable experience.” “It was an event unlike any other. Decode: Legacy not only captivated attendees with its thrilling challenges but also highlighted the collaborative spirit at the heart of the blockchain community. As each team worked together to unlock Satoshi’s Vault, we were reminded that we all play a part in shaping the future of this industry. CARV is proud to have contributed to such a monumental event, where history, innovation, and community came together to create an unforgettable experience.” The Future of Decode: Legacy Following its successful Singapore debut, HashKey Capital is preparing to take Decode: Legacy to the global stage. The immersive event will make its next appearance at major international gatherings, including the Hong Kong Web3 Festival in 2025. Unlike the exclusive invite-only Singapore performance, future events will be open to the public, allowing broader audiences to experience this journey into the heart of crypto history. Stay updated on our social media for more details: <https://x.com/hashkey_capital](https://x.com/hashkey_capital) . For partnership inquiries regarding upcoming events, please contact us at capital.communications@hashkey.com . Decode: Legacy <https://x.com/hashkey_capital](https://x.com/hashkey_capital) capital.communications@hashkey.com capital.communications@hashkey.com About HashKey Capital HashKey Capital is a global digital asset and blockchain leader helping institutions, founders and talents advance the blockchain industry. As one of the largest crypto fund managers and being the earliest corporate investor in Ethereum, HashKey Capital has managed over US$1 billion in client assets since its inception. Leveraging its unparalleled expertise, HashKey Capital's venture investments team oversees a diversified portfolio of over 600 pioneering projects across institutional services, infrastructure, data, AI, consumer services/ technology and more. On the liquid funds front, HashKey Capital manages a suite of digital asset products, including an actively managed fund and the Bosera HashKey Bitcoin ( 3008.HK ) and Ether ( 3009.HK ) spot ETFs, which are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX). 3008.HK 3008.HK 3009.HK 3009.HK With our deep knowledge across the blockchain ecosystem, HashKey Capital has built a robust network connecting founders, investors, developers, and regulators. This story was distributed as a release by Btcwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program here. This story was distributed as a release by Btcwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program here . here here