Haqq Network's Shariah Oracle: Pioneering Ethical Compliance in DeFi

Andrey Kuznetsov, CTO and Co-founder at Haqq Network, introduces the Shariah Oracle, a crucial on-chain mechanism ensuring ethical standards in the decentralized finance (DeFi) realm. Haqq Network, built on the Cosmos SDK and interoperable with Ethereum, employs the Shariah Oracle to control smart contract interactions, maintain a whitelist of compliant dApps, and uphold ethical standards. The Shariah Oracle operates through community and Shariah approval, providing transparency and methodical validation for projects seeking Shariah compliance. The glossary covers key concepts such as Haqq Network, Shariah Oracle, Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), Decentralized Applications (dApps), DNS Hijacking, and Web3, offering a deep dive into Haqq Network's commitment to ethical compliance in DeFi.