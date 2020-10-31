Halloween, DeFi & Bitcoin

On this day, as everyone knows, Halloween is celebrated, a holiday that is not very clear its origin, especially for the word that could derive from the Scottish variant "All Hallows'Eve" but others trace it back to the character "Jack O ' Lantern” that condemned by the devil to wander at night with a hollowed pumpkin with a candle inside, and then from the word hollowing it became Halloween.

Halloween which will be different this year given that the pandemic leaves no respite, for example in Italy schools have already been closed and catering businesses close at 18:00, and therefore on this day everything takes on an even more ghostly than usually, I would say disturbing.

At this point, the reader would be wondering what decentralized finance (DeFi) and Bitcoin are about on this day, well everything is more linked than can transpire on this dark day and dating back to 12 years ago.

Perhaps few people know that it is on this day, October 31, 2008, the famous Bitcoin whitepaper called "Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System" was shared for the first time with a few users, then activated on January 3, 2009.

The charm of this story starts with a character, still today in fact unknown and mysterious, as if he had used this day to go from the world of the dead to the world of the living (perhaps possessing the body of some developer) and share with the whole world the his project that, after 12 years, goes on relentlessly, with this aura of mystery that surrounds it since its origins, given the theme of the day I would dare to say a "demonic birth" (towards traditional finance).

It also seems almost an antithesis between the name chosen for the document and this day, because on one hand we find the light given by the "whitepaper" and on the other hand we find an aspect that distinguishes this day which is darkness, darkness, precisely to underline that this document and the project represented a light in the darkness of those years, that is, the candle inside that famous pumpkin brought by Jack O'Lantern (could he be behind the pseudonym of Satoshi Nakamoto?).

Finally, after 12 years we see that not only Bitcoin still a solid project and, judging from the data, it is in better shape than ever on the price side, but protocols have evolved so much that have allowed (hallowed) it to be taken to other blockchains, which we could define as other roads. on which our famous Jack / Satoshi Nakamoto has moved.

We are talking about decentralized finance (DeFi) a sector that only in the last year is having a response and success never seen before, and it is even more so by using the Bitcoin (BTC) asset as a tool to earn beyond just holding it, and put it aside as if it were an object to be kept for future years and as a store of value, for what it has become, to be used in necessary cases.

In fact, there are several protocols and platforms that allow you to use Bitcoin (BTC) on other blockchains, the main ones are Ethereum (ETH), Tron (TRX) and EOS, which respectively have an important supply of this asset, demonstrating there is a lot of interest in both the asset and this sector.

Obviously there are many projects and as mentioned on different blockchains, so the knowledge of each of them and knowing how to use all the protocols and all the blockchains becomes time-consuming, because you should know both the relative platform and also how the blockchain works on on which the platform itself rests.

So we must surrender to the tyranny of time and let this opportunity slip away?

Definitely not, because in this sector we find one of the most important books about decentralized finance (DeFi), which takes the name of "Mastering DeFi - A practical guide for beginners and the advanced", important because it not only explains the basics of this sector and the various steps of the various protocols, over 30, but it is also the only one that examines 3 different blockchains such as Ethereum (ETH), EOS and Tron (TRX).

A book that analyzes the macro-categories of decentralized finance which are:

Lending and Borrowing

Payments

Decentralized Exchange

Asset management

Derivatives

All organized into 8 chapters and also divided by blockchain so as to have a complete picture of what we find on the various blockchains and also make the relative comparisons to leave maximum freedom for anyone to use the blockchain they prefer without closing the door to others.

Over 30 protocols analyzed in detail and details, with relative fundamental steps, an indication of the various costs incurred to carry out the various transactions, so as to make the reader aware before he can interact with him.

Translated into 8 different languages, Italian, English, German, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Dutch, and Japanese, so as not to exclude anyone from this revolution that is underway and will continue in the years to come.

Jack / Satoshi Nakamoto's lantern is now in your hands, and will guide you through all the protocols and these blockchains to enlighten you on the path of decentralized finance (DeFi)

