Hacking Hacker Noon: WTH happens when I submit a story to Hacker Noon?

You've submitted a story to HackerNoon.com. From then on, your story gets added to the queue of stories under review by our team of Human Editors. You'll then either: Celebrate by spamming everyone you know with the URL to your shiny new Hacker Noon article; orSit down to make a few recommended edits—and/or rewrite completely — and then resubmit.

What Happens When I Submit a Story to Hacker Noon?

You've submitted a story to HackerNoon. Now what?

You will receive an email titled 🖖You Just Submitted a Story to Hacker Noon. From then on:

Your story gets added to the queue of stories under review by our team of Human Editors. One of us will do our utmost best to review your story quickly, our current median time is 7-10 business days.

You'll then receive one of the following

Some version of STOP EVERYTHING: You just got published on Hacker Noon! (Learn best practices for publishing on HackerNoon here); or Some version of Feedback: Your Latest Hacker Noon Submission (Learn common reasons why a story gets rejected here)

You’ll then either:

Celebrate by spamming everyone you know with the URL to your shiny new Hacker Noon article; or Sit down to make a few recommended edits—and/or rewrite completely — and then resubmit; or Disappear into the internet ether. (jk)

Something We Didn't Cover?

