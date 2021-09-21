Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Hacking Hacker Noon: WTH happens when I submit a story to Hacker Noon? by@support

Hacking Hacker Noon: WTH happens when I submit a story to Hacker Noon?

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Hacker Noon Helper: What Happens When I Submit a Story to Hacker Noon? You've submitted a story to HackerNoon.com. From then on, your story gets added to the queue of stories under review by our team of Human Editors. You’ll then either: Celebrate by spamming everyone you know with the URL to your shiny new Hacker Noon article; orSit down to make a few recommended edits—and/or rewrite completely — and then resubmit.
image
Hacker Noon Help and Support Hacker Noon profile picture

@support
Hacker Noon Help and Support

We provide tips on how to navigate the green blob of awesome that is HackerNoon 💚

Heyo 👋 It is I, your friendly half-bot-half-human Hacker Noon Helper! You can find everything that I have to offer at help.hackernoon.com, but I will also be posting some of my most helpful tips here. Hope you enjoy this series, and please tune in every week for more 😊

What Happens When I Submit a Story to Hacker Noon?

image

You've submitted a story to HackerNoon. Now what?

You will receive an email titled 🖖You Just Submitted a Story to Hacker Noon. From then on:

  • Your story gets added to the queue of stories under review by our team of Human Editors. One of us will do our utmost best to review your story quickly, our current median time is 7-10 business days.
  • You’ll then receive one of the following
  1. Some version of STOP EVERYTHING: You just got published on Hacker Noon! (Learn best practices for publishing on HackerNoon here); or
  2. Some version of Feedback: Your Latest Hacker Noon Submission (Learn common reasons why a story gets rejected here)
  • You’ll then either:
  1. Celebrate by spamming everyone you know with the URL to your shiny new Hacker Noon article; or
  2. Sit down to make a few recommended edits—and/or rewrite completely — and then resubmit; or
  3. Disappear into the internet ether. (jk)

    Something We Didn't Cover?
    Email us at [email protected]✌️

Enter The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Hacking Hacker Noon : WTF is Hacker Noon? by @support
#wtf-is-hackernoon
Hacking Hacker Noon: Your Most Frequently Asked Questions Updated by @support
#get-published-on-hacker-noon
Hacking Hacker Noon: Sit Back, Relax, and Let That Twitter Bot do its Job by @support
#twitter-marketing
Hacking Hacker Noon : WTF is Hacker Noon? by @support
#wtf-is-hackernoon
Hacking Hacker Noon: Anyone can submit a story, Are You KIDDING Me? by @support
#submit-story-to-hacker-noon

Tags

#submit-story-to-hacker-noon#story-for-review#hacking-hackernoon#hackernoon-101#make-edits-to-your-story#resubmit-your-story#try-again-but-better#get-published
Join Hacker Noon loading