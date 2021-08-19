.Hack//G.U Last Recode Rated for Nintendo Switch: Is it Coming Soon?

Hackers, and .Hack fans, the wait may soon be over. The PlayStation-exclusive .Hack games may - MAY - be coming to the Nintendo Switch.

There's an official ESRB Rating that labels the game as T for Teen. It has the following descriptors for the given rating: Alcohol References, Fantasy Violence, Mild Blood, Mild Language, and Suggestive Themes.

Also, here is the official ESRB rating summary, going into further detail about it getting the T rating:

"This is a collection of four role-playing games in which players assume the role of a participant in a fictional game called The World.



From a third-person perspective, players explore towns and dungeons, interact with characters, and battle various enemies (e.g., monsters, human rivals, robots). Characters use swords, scythes, magic attacks, and guns to defeat enemies in melee combat.



One cutscene depicts words written in blood on a hospital wall. Some female characters wear outfits that expose large amounts of cleavage; cutscenes also depict male characters ogling women's breasts and buttocks.



Characters make several references to alcohol in the dialogue (e.g., “...[H]urry up with the booze”; “...in order to fog their minds with drink”; "...the legendary drunkard"; “Liquor! More liquor!”). The words “b*tch” and “a*s” appear in the game."

IF this is accurate, then this would be only the 2nd time that a Bandai Namco game has leaked in this manner and then gotten an official announcement. The first was Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom.

Regarding .Hack//G.U. Last Recode, this is what I found out about the remaster.



.hack//G.U. Last Recode is a top-quality remaster assortment of the G.U. set of three. It includes the three titles .hack//G.U. Vol. 1//Rebirth, Vol. 2//Reminisce, and Vol. 3//Redemption. It likewise incorporates a recently added fourth title, Vol. 4//Reconnection, which happens barely a year after the events of Vol. 3//Redemption.

The HD remaster highlights upgraded illustrations, improved ongoing interaction, a refreshed UI, and new modes.

The first .hack//G.U. set of three was released for the PlayStation 2 with Vol. 1//Rebirth in May 2006, Vol. 2//Reminisce in September 2006, and Vol. 3//Redemption in January 2007.

The tale of the set of three happens seven years after the occasions of .hack, the first and original of the sight and sound establishment, Project .hack. It is revolved around another adaptation of the anecdotal MMORPG called "The World."

