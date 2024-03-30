HackerNoon's Enhanced Top Writers Ranking: Explore the New Page for Tech Categories' Leaders

We're thrilled to unveil the latest evolution of HackerNoon's Top Writers ranking, now featuring a dedicated page for each of our Tech Categories. This feature aims to spotlight HackerNoon’s exceptional contributors and refine and enhance readers’ experience, making it easier to discover and engage with the tech’s leading voices.





The Top Writers’ Ranking

If you visit any Tech Category page, you’ll find the top 10 writers presented in a list format. This ranking is determined by the number of stories published in each Tech Category. Therefore, the more stories a writer contributes, the greater their chances of securing a spot in the top 10.





How do we determine who wrote more?

We look at the most recent 100 stories per category and sort it by how many stories are written by the same writers. For instance, if you wrote 10 stories out of those 100, then you may be a top writer for that category, depending on other writers’ publication numbers.





What's New?

Dedicated Pages: Each Tech Category now boasts its own dedicated Top Writers page, offering a comprehensive showcase of the most prolific writers. If you visit https://hackernoon.com/writers/programming you’ll see each top writer’s profile, including name, handle, bio and avatar, tags of expertise, and their placement on the ranking.









Real-Time Updates: Our Top Writers ranking is updated daily, ensuring users remain up-to-date with the latest contributors in their favorite categories.





How Does This Improve Your Experience?

If you’re a reader, this ranking is a great place to find new authors and subscribe to their work. And if you’re a writer… well, wouldn’t you like to land a top spot? Find out how here. Happy reading!