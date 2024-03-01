Top Writers 🏆 On All Tech Category Pages 🧑🏾‍💻

You knew of Tech Beat, Top Stories, and even the Tech Companies rankings but now we welcome a whole new one: the Top Writers’ ranking - and it is all based on the Tech Categories! Let’s dive in!









It’s your ultimate destination for exploring all HackerNoon topics, besides your profile page and our 35,000+ tag pages! Here, we curated the entire HackerNoon Library into 22 Technology Categories, with the 10 top-performing stories from the last week in each category.





There are 22 categories, and guess what?! All of them have a top writers ranking!





Learn more about the Tech Categories here.





Now, For The Top Writers

The new top writers ranking is updated daily and features the top 10 contributors with the most number of stories published in each Tech Category Visit https://hackernoon.com/c/programming for a taste of it.









How do we determine who wrote more?

We look at the most recent 100 stories per category and sort it by how many stories are written by the same writers. For instance, if you wrote 10 stories out of those 100, then you are probably a top writer for that category, depending on other writers’ publication numbers of course.





New Update Alert: Top Writers rankings now have their own dedicated page. Learn more here.





Tips To Be Featured Amongst The Top Writers

We’ve said it before: the more you publish, the more clout you gain in the tech community. And guess what? That also means a better shot at landing on our ranking. It’s a win-win situation!





So, how can you make the most out of HackerNoon to boost your publishing game?





Use our writing templates: you have over 100 templates to choose from that’ll help you get started on any topic. Read our top stories: our editors’ determine who gets the top story tag, meaning those stories can be a great resource for you to research topics, learn what makes them so great, and replicate that into your work. Keep an eye out for the TechBeat: this ranking will tell you what stories are getting traction online and help you jump onto tech topics while they’re hot. Check out the competition: this one is a given but look into what the top writers are doing and learn from them and their stories.









Good luck! We look forward to seeing you join the top writers’ podium!