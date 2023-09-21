HackerNoon COO Linh Dao Smooke to Meet Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh

Linh’s Transcript is now available . here NEW YORK, NY / HACKERNOON / September 21, 2023 Co-founder and COO of HackerNoon, the Colorado-based premier tech publishing platform, is invited to a private round-table discuss with Vietnam’s Minister for Planning and Investment, Nguyen Chi Dung, and to present to Vietnam’s Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, on Friday September 22nd in New York, NY. Alongside prominent the top tech and business leaders based in the United States, Mrs. Linh Dao Smooke is to provide strategic insights to help shape Vietnam’s near-term policies in the new digital economy, in response to the following President Joe Biden’s recent visit to Vietnam. Other presenters at this private event are Clearview AI CEO , IBM Research Scientist , Republic CEO , and bestselling author / Arsenal Capital Partner Linh Dao Smooke , Vietnamese US-Vietnam comprehensive strategic partnership Ton That Hoan Nam Nguyen Kendrick Nguyen John Mattison. US-Vietnam Relation is of strategic importance Hosted by VietChallenge, an accelerator for Vietnamese startups, the meetings coincide with Prime Minister Chinh's visit to the United States to attend the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals Summit in NYC. The trip holds profound significance for the Vietnamese government, particularly following President Joe Biden's recent visit to Vietnam, where the historic was established. US-Vietnam comprehensive strategic partnership Among the key focal points of this partnership is technology transfer, with a notable emphasis on the software, AI, and computing sectors. Consequently, Prime Minister Chinh is keen on harnessing the wisdom of tech leaders of Vietnamese descent in the US to chart a course for Vietnam's future in these tech-driven industries. Linh's Insights: Charting the Path to Technological Advancement and Education Reform As the leader of HackerNoon and a leader in the Vietnamese education space prior to HackerNoon, Mrs. Smooke will specifically advise Prime Minister Chinh and Minister Dung on strategies to develop Vietnam's workforce in software development and the country’s digital readiness for the new digital economy. Read the transcript of Linh’s remarks and watch the Vietnamese version with English subtitle . here here Fellow Guests Speakers Linh will be joined by (BioVie CEO), (Iron Eagle CEO), (WuXi AppTec Sr. Director), Dr. (Arsenal Capital Partners Chief Medical Information Officer), (Indus Capital Partner), Hoan Ton-That (Clearview AI CEO), Nam Nguyen (IBM Research Scientist), Mai Zymaris (VietChallenge, Baker Makenzie), (VietChallenge, CEO), (VietChallenge, FTI Consulting Senior Econ Consultant), (VietChallenge, COO), and (Cellens, CEO). Cuong Do Tuyen Do Phong Tran John Mattison Anh Do Jensen Vu Natalie B. Jenn Dao Phuong Jean Pham “I’m honored to join this event. Specifically, I’m curious about Prime Minster Chinh and Minister Dung’s plan to significantly train up the Vietnamese workforce in the semiconductor business. It all starts with education, in my opinion”, says Mrs. Linh Dao Smooke in preparation for the event.