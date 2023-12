Blockchain Economy Dubai Summit 2023: Just Two Weeks Away and Buzzing with Anticipation

Too Long; Didn't Read The Blockchain Economy Dubai Summit is generating palpable excitement within the blockchain and crypto communities, with only two weeks remaining until the event. Scheduled for October 4-5, 2023, at the Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Center, this prestigious event gathers over 3,000 blockchain entrepreneurs, crypto enthusiasts, and industry leaders from 85 countries.