Hack Your Next Hacker Noon Top Story with these 6 Writing Prompts

@ natasha Natasha Nel Managing Editor @hackernoon.

Stuck on your next big tech story idea?

Step 1: Use the suggestions in this article to spark brilliance.

Step 2: Add your ideas to Add your ideas to the Writing Prompts category over at community.hackernoon.com to get feedback, brainstorm titles, and be notified when new story ideas, leads, and press releases come in.

1. Two Surefire Ways to Submit A Hacker Noon Top Story

BONUS TIP 01: Hacker Noon's Editors love long-form deep insights.

If you're looking to create a top story and evergreen content that'll be catching views on Hacker Noon long after our next pandemic/revolution, you might try taking the time to perform a practical deep-dive into a niche subject.

For example:

In Summary*

To write a Hacker Noon top story, write over 800 words about a personal experience in the tech world; your (well-researched) views on what's happening in the world; or your technical knowledge.



To write a Hacker Noon top story that has staying power, write over 1,000 words about tech career development, or (do your SEO keyword research) and write up a quick dev tutorial post with broad appeal.

*This list of ways to get featured atop the homepage of hackernoon.com is by no means exhaustive.

As with all things, there are also

✨ Use your imagination! ✨



2. Hey Hacker, Where Are You Right Now?

Not to humblebrag too hard or anything, but we got hackers in diff'rent area codes.

Not to mention our highly distributed team — check out our new about page to meet everybody. 👋

Hacker Noon people, in particular, are everywhere:

In Summary

Research and write about what's happening in tech right now, from the perspective of where you are located.

3. Take a Look at Hacker Noon's Top Tag Pages

Let yourself get lost in (and inspired by) the words of writers who have written good words before you.

that intrigues you and write a response post from your personal perspective. Find a future-facing story that intrigues you andfrom your personal perspective.

collect and analyse some data about the kinds of headlines published in your niche on Hey, while you're at it, why notabout the kinds of headlines published in your niche on Hacker Noon , and then write a post about that? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

BONUS TIP 02: Make sure you're in-the-know about which tags we're featuring below-the-fold on the homepage of hackernoon.com that month. Aim to write something worthy of being featured in one or more of those tag categories.

4. If It Bleeds, It Leads

As in bleeding-edge technology, please.

It pays to read tech news.

Listen to podcasts.

Know what's up.

Whether you want to

we'd be happy to publish it.

5. Finally: Republish Your Blog, Brand or Startup's Content on Hacker Noon

BONUS TIP 03: We're reshuffling things over at community.hackernoon.com: get involved now for further writing prompts, writer resources, tech news round-ups, and more!

6. ““And by the way, everything in life is writable about if you have the outgoing guts to do it, and the imagination to improvise. The worst enemy to creativity is self-doubt.”

— Sylvia Plath —

The key

is simply

to





Tags