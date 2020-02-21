Growing Trend: Anti-Procrastination Device Market

Each of us happened to postpone important things for later, dragging out their implementation as much as possible, doing anything instead of them. Unable to explain to ourselves why we are doing this, we are tormented by guilty feelings because of the deadlines and the fact that again we let someone down.

The market for products to deal with the problem is mainly online and offline services that help you do the necessary thing, instead of switching to something less important at the moment.

For example, one startup offers to state its purpose and put money into the service’s account. If the goal is not achieved, the customer loses the entire amount. The second one unites everyone in the community, where everyone helps each other not to hang around on social networks instead of working.

Emerging trend

According to Signum.ai trend-forecasting service , the market for anti-procrastination devices will be pretty trendy for at least the next 5 years.

More trust - less control. This approach is professed by more and more managers regarding subordinates. Less office - more outsourcing. This is also a trend.

There's one problem: they forgot to agree with the brain of the performer that freedom is not disco and that there is a schedule. Not everyone can cope alone in order to stop putting off the important and urgent. And then "societies of (non) anonymous procrastinators" come to the rescue.

Different people are motivated by different things: one is enough to add an element of gamification to the fight against procrastination, others are attracted by competitiveness and excitement, some need approval and support, and only direct restrictions can keep someone from the temptation. Therefore, services may have different mechanisms of action and different ways of motivating users, and only customers can decide which one will be effective.

Business idea and a good opportunity

It seems that soon it will be enough to make a sign: "Territory free from procrastination" in order to rent out an illiquid room.

But seriously, the long-empty areas can indeed be packaged under coworking, where workers will carefully monitor your activity or disable Facebook and Instagram, if necessary.

Of course, freelancers and remote workers can work from home, but not everyone is happy with this option. Some freelancers need to meet with clients, others need to consult with colleagues, or maybe they just need a working atmosphere to get rid of procrastination.

