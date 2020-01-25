Search icon
Great, Frightening Front-Page Creative From Amsterdam This Morning by@natasha

Great, Frightening Front-Page Creative From Amsterdam This Morning

Author profile picture

@natashaNatasha Nel

Managing Editor @hackernoon.

Tell me this Here's Johnny / Psycho mash-up from today's Volkskrant doesn't straight up say 'Actual Footage from 2319' and/or strike terror into your very soul:
"Do Google and Facebook actually know you better than your own partner?"
"How well do the tech giants really know us?"
Big shoutout to Marthe van de Grift for this important look at the deeply frightening face of the future of our privacy. ✊
And to Laurens Verhagen and Niels Waarlo for keeping an eye out for the privacy of Dutch citizens everywhere.
Their article [published in the 25 January 2020 print edition of Dutch Daily, de Volkskrant] refers to the 2012 New York Times headline 'How Companies Learn Your Secrets', refers to an incident interestingly also cited again in Data vs. Democracy, the 2019 book by Kris Shaffer, on How Big Data Algorithms Shape Opinions and Alter the Course of History:
To do better at that guy's daughter than concealing the illegitimate baby growing inside of you, follow Verhagen and Waarlo's
6 Starter Tips To Improve Your Online Privacy:
  1. You have Settings options on both Google and Facebook. Use them. You can deselect the data you don't want them to gather.
  2. Use privacy-friendly browsers. Like Brave.
  3. Install adblockers and cookieblockers. Like Ghostery.
  4. Use incognito mode. That way your cookies are automatically erased each time you exit your browser.
  5. Manage the permissions of all the apps on your smartphone. On Android phones, switch off personalized ads for Google.
  6. Keen to completely conceal your identity online? Go full-on and combine a VPN and an anonymous communication network tool like Tor to conceal your identity entirely online.
