    Goodbye Product Management - Hello Data Product Leadership by Marc Ryan
    1,729 reads

    Goodbye Product Management - Hello Data Product Leadership

    In the digital age, data is crucial for companies, making "data product leadership" the new essential role in managing production, delivery, and improvement of products. This shift from traditional product management, which often results in use-case locked data, to data product leadership, allows for broader application of data. Data Product Leaders (DPLs) bridge the gap between data engineering and customer use-cases, anticipating needs and structuring data to meet these needs. This shift in roles is pivotal for modern, data-driven organizations.
