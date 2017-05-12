Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Good Engineer, Bad Engineer by@KevinBeauregard

Good Engineer, Bad Engineer

Originally published by Kevin Beauregard on May 12th 2017 4,786 reads
Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Kevin Beauregard: What separates good engineers from bad ones? What will make my organization the most successful? How do I get better at leading a team of engineers? As I reflect on the these questions, I recognize that first and foremost it starts with me and the example that I set for my team. This is not an original concept, it is borrowed from Ben Horowitz’s Good Product Manager/Bad Product Manager. Several of these ideas come from those discussed in Extreme Ownership, by Jocko Willink and Leif Babin.
image
Kevin Beauregard Hacker Noon profile picture

@KevinBeauregard
Kevin Beauregard

Founder & CEO

What separates good engineers from bad ones? What will make my organization the most successful? How do I get better at leading a team of engineers? As I reflect on the these questions, I recognize that first and foremost it starts with me and the example that I set for my team.

This is not an original concept, it is borrowed from Ben Horowitz’s Good Product Manager/Bad Product Manager and several of these ideas come from those discussed in Extreme Ownership, by Jocko Willink and Leif Babin.

A good engineer takes initiative. A bad engineer waits for instructions.

A good engineer constantly tries to be better. A bad engineer is complacent.

A good engineer is creative. A bad engineer is chaotic.

A good engineer is disciplined. A bad engineer is unpredictable.

A good engineer asks questions. A bad engineer is afraid of looking dumb.

A good engineer answers questions. A bad engineer gets offended.

A good engineer puts the team first because they know that team success will bring individual success. A bad engineer is in it for themselves.

A good engineer builds relationships. A bad engineer builds a wall.

A good engineer learns from failure. A bad engineer denies that failure occurred.

A good engineer is focused on making the best product. A bad engineer is focused on building the best technology.

A good engineer builds what the customer needs. A bad engineer builds what the customer asked for.

A good engineer gets to know their customer. A bad engineer disdains their customer as foolish, stupid, or incompetent.

A good engineer has an ego and knows when to check it. A bad engineer lets their ego make decisions for them.

A good engineer recognizes other good engineers. A bad engineer wants all the recognition.

A good engineer is constantly learning and evolving. A bad engineer is solving yesterday’s problems with last week’s techniques.

A good engineer is a teacher and makes other engineers better. A bad engineer is a black hole.

A good engineer owns the problem and the solution. A bad engineer points out problems.

A good engineer is a leader. A bad engineer thinks they’re one.

Hacker Noon is how hackers start their afternoons. We’re a part of the @AMIfamily. We are now accepting submissions and happy to discuss advertising & sponsorship opportunities.
To learn more, read our about page, like/message us on Facebook, or simply, tweet/DM @HackerNoon.
If you enjoyed this story, we recommend reading our latest tech stories and trending tech stories. Until next time, don’t take the realities of the world for granted!

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Web Development: Teach yourself to Teach Yourself by @cveasey
#web-development
3 Types Of User Communication APIs and When To Use Them by @courier
#software-architecture
How to Choose the Right Software Engineering Architectural Patterns by @marvin
#software-development
Run Executable Applications In the Cloud with Team Code by @trystanlatte
#software-development
Are Developers Salaries a Bubble? If Yes, Then How Bad Could it Burst by @Giorgi-M
#software-development

Tags

#software-development#startup#leadership#engineering#management
Join Hacker Noon loading