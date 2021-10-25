Good Company Interview with Alexei Dulub, PixelPlex's Founder

Alexei Dulub, CEO & Founder of PixelPlex — consulting & custom software development company, reflects on the pivotal role of value-driven teams, prospects of blockchain, and core principles PixelPlex adheres to help clients achieve ambitious results. The interview is part of the Hacker Noon [Good-Company] Interview Series! See all other Interviews [here](https://://hackernoon.com/tagged/good-company-interview).