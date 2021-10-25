Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Good Company Interview with Alexei Dulub, PixelPlex's Founder by@pixelplex

Good Company Interview with Alexei Dulub, PixelPlex's Founder

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Alexei Dulub, CEO & Founder of PixelPlex — consulting & custom software development company, reflects on the pivotal role of value-driven teams, prospects of blockchain, and core principles PixelPlex adheres to help clients achieve ambitious results. The interview is part of the Hacker Noon [Good-Company] Interview Series! See all other Interviews [here](https://://hackernoon.com/tagged/good-company-interview).
image
PixelPlex Hacker Noon profile picture

@pixelplex
PixelPlex

Blockchain Consulting & Full-Stack Development

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Your Crypto Assets Are as Safe as Your Blockchain Wallet by @pixelplex
#crypto-exchange
Taking Away Metaverse from Mark Zuckerberg: Billionaire Brothers Strike Back by @extrachain
#history
The Ultimate IDO Marketing Toolbox for P2E Projects by @cryptoilyshka
#blockchain-marketing
Ethereum Basics - And How It Differs From Other Blockchains by @kshitiz
#ethereum
Why Crypto Companies Are Eyeing an IPO—From an Ex-Goldman Sachs Investor by @primeblock
#ipo
Best Practices in Account Management for Key Clients in 2022: New Year, Stronger Partnerships by @emissary
#account-based-marketing

Tags

#blockchain#consulting#entrepreneurship#enterprise-technology#team-management#pixelplex-founder#good-company#good-company-interview
Join Hacker Noon loading