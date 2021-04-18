Search icon
Hackernoon logoGodzilla Battle Line Receives New Gameplay Trailer & Key Art by@wheeljack84

Godzilla Battle Line Receives New Gameplay Trailer & Key Art

April 18th 2021 new story
Jeffrey Harris Hacker Noon profile picture

@wheeljack84Jeffrey Harris

Currently enrolled in Hacker Noon Blogging Fellowship.

TOHO Games, the official game label of Toho Co. Ltd., released a new preview video and key art for the upcoming game based on the King of the Monsters, Godzilla Battle Line. The game is due out next month for iOS and Android Devices.

Toho has some big plans for mobile games for the King of the Monsters this year, with three due to release worldwide throughout 2021, including Godzilla Destruction and Run Godzilla, which is already available. Next month's Godzilla Battle line features the classic monsters and weapons from the kaiju monster series. Players will be able to build their own team of monsters for three-minute battles in real-time PvP battles with players from all over the world.

The new key art offers a look at some of the iconic monsters who are playable in the game, such as Godzilla himself, King Ghidorah, Biollante, Rodan, Mechagodzilla, and Mothra. Additionally, the new preview clip shows some new gameplay footage, showing the monster battles, Godzilla's Heat Ray and more.

Godzilla Battle Line Trailer & Key Visual

Currently, the game is available for pre-registration. This will be a free-to-play release with optional, in-app purchases. It will drop worldwide, including in Japan, on May 15.

The pre-registration campaign for the mobile game "Godzilla Battle Line" is also open. The game is set to be released in some countries in April 2021, and worldwide (including Japan) in May.

Other News in Gaming:

  1. Streets of Rage 4 to Receive new Mr. X Nightmare DLC
  2. Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground Arrives May 27, New Trailer Out
  3. E3 Returning as Online Only Digital Event in 2021
