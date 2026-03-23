GoalGate Earns a 32 Proof of Usefulness Score by Building a Digital Ticketing and Match Management Platform

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byUsefulness Reports@usefulnessreports

Global Hackathon by HackerNoon💚 Win $150k+ from Jan until June. Sponsored by BrightData, Storyblok, Neo4j & Algolia.

March 23rd, 2026
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Usefulness Reports@usefulnessreports

Global Hackathon by HackerNoon💚 Win $150k+ from Jan until June. Sponsored by BrightData, Storyblok, Neo4j & Algolia.

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tech-stories#proof-of-usefulness-hackathon#hackernoon-hackathon#software-engineering#football-ticketing-platform#digital-ticketing-system#sports-startup-africa#event-ticketing-saas#goalgate

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