GoalGate Earns a 32 Proof of Usefulness Score by Building a Digital Ticketing and Match Management Platform
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March 23rd, 2026
byUsefulness Reports@usefulnessreports
Global Hackathon by HackerNoon💚 Win $150k+ from Jan until June. Sponsored by BrightData, Storyblok, Neo4j & Algolia.
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Global Hackathon by HackerNoon💚 Win $150k+ from Jan until June. Sponsored by BrightData, Storyblok, Neo4j & Algolia.
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