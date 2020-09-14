Before you go, check out these stories!

0
Glossary of Security Terms: TOFU by Mozilla

Glossary of Security Terms: TOFU

September 14th 2020
Author profile picture

@mozillaMozilla Contributors

Mozilla (stylized as moz://a) is a free software community founded in 1998 by members of Netscape.

Trust On First Use (TOFU) is a security model in which a client needs to create a trust relationship with an unknown server. To do that, clients will look for identifiers (for example public keys) stored locally. If an identifier
is found, the client can establish the connection. If no identifier is found, the client can prompt the user to determine if the client should trust the identifier.

TOFU is used in the SSH protocol, in HTTP Public Key Pinning (HPKP) where the browsers will accept the first public key returned by the server, and in 

Strict-Transport-Security
 (HSTS) where a browser will obey the redirection rule.

