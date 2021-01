Glossary of Security Terms: Reporting Directive

@ mozilla Mozilla Contributors Mozilla (stylized as moz://a) is a free software community founded in 1998 by members of Netscape.

CSP reporting directives are used in a Content-Security-Policy header and control the reporting process of CSP violations.

See Reporting directives for a complete list.

View Previous Terms:

Source: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Glossary/Reporting_directive

Published under Open CC Attribution ShareAlike 3.0 license

Share this story @ mozilla Mozilla Contributors Read my stories Mozilla (stylized as moz://a) is a free software community founded in 1998 by members of Netscape.

Tags