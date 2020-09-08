Glossary of Security Terms: Preflight Request

A CORS preflight request is a CORS request that checks to see if the CORS protocol is understood and a server is aware using specific methods and headers.

It is an OPTIONS request, using three HTTP request headers: Access-Control-Request-Method , Access-Control-Request-Headers , and the Origin header.

A preflight request is automatically issued by a browser and in normal cases, front-end developers don't need to craft such requests themselves. It appears when request is qualified as "to be preflighted" and ommited for simple requests.

For example, a client might be asking a server if it would allow a DELETE request, before sending a

DELETE

OPTIONS /resource/foo Access-Control-Request- Method : DELETE Access-Control-Request-Headers: origin, x-requested- with Origin: https: //foo.bar.org

request, by using a preflight request:

If the server allows it, then it will respond to the preflight request with an Access-Control-Allow-Methods response header, which lists DELETE:

HTTP/ 1.1 204 No Content Connection : keep-alive Access -Control-Allow-Origin: https://foo.bar.org Access -Control-Allow-Methods: POST, GET , OPTIONS , DELETE Access -Control-Max-Age: 86400

The preflight response can be optionally cached for the requests created in the same url using Access-Control-Max-Age header like in the above example.

