Glossary of Security Terms: Preflight Request

September 8th 2020
@mozillaMozilla Contributors

Mozilla (stylized as moz://a) is a free software community founded in 1998 by members of Netscape.

A CORS preflight request is a CORS request that checks to see if the CORS protocol is understood and a server is aware using specific methods and headers.

It is an 

OPTIONS
request, using three HTTP request headers: 
Access-Control-Request-Method
, 
Access-Control-Request-Headers
, and the 
Origin
 header.

A preflight request is automatically issued by a browser and in normal cases, front-end developers don't need to craft such requests themselves. It appears when request is qualified as "to be preflighted" and ommited for simple requests.

For example, a client might be asking a server if it would allow a 

DELETE
request, before sending a 
DELETE
request, by using a preflight request:

OPTIONS /resource/foo 
Access-Control-Request-Method: DELETE 
Access-Control-Request-Headers: origin, x-requested-with
Origin: https://foo.bar.org

If the server allows it, then it will respond to the preflight request with an 

Access-Control-Allow-Methods
response header, which lists DELETE:

HTTP/1.1 204 No Content
Connection: keep-alive
Access-Control-Allow-Origin: https://foo.bar.org
Access-Control-Allow-Methods: POST, GET, OPTIONS, DELETE
Access-Control-Max-Age: 86400

The preflight response can be optionally cached for the requests created in the same url using Access-Control-Max-Age header like in the above example.

Source: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Glossary/Preflight_request

Published under Open CC Attribution ShareAlike 3.0 license

