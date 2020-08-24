Before you go, check out these stories!

Glossary of Security Terms: Cryptography

Glossary of Security Terms: Cryptography

August 24th 2020
@mozillaMozilla Contributors

Mozilla (stylized as moz://a) is a free software community founded in 1998 by members of Netscape.

Cryptography, or cryptology, is the science that studies how to encode and transmit messages securely. Cryptography designs and studies algorithms used to encode and decode messages in an insecure environment, and their applications.

More than just data confidentiality, cryptography also tackles identification, authentication, non-repudiation, and data integrity.

Therefore it also studies usage of cryptographic methods in context, cryptosystems.

