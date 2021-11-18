Search icon
Git Tutorial: How to Easily Exclude Files During Git Add without Manual Entry by@kodewithchirag

Git Tutorial: How to Easily Exclude Files During Git Add without Manual Entry

The git add command can be used to add changes to the index for new commits. If you have done changes to under 13 files and wanted to exclude only 3 files from those, that means 10 files need to be added with git add. Instead of passing 10 files paths, I could just pass 3 files path. It's like a **NOT (!) operator** under the git add path option. It can be possible to exclude specific files during the command execution of this command (not with.gitignore)
image
Kode with Chirag Hacker Noon profile picture

@kodewithchirag
Kode with Chirag

Helping others simplify the web development journey by keeping things short.

Subject Matter
#git#web-development#productivity#tutorial#beginners#learn-to-code#git-add
