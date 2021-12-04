A Simple Way to Rename Local and Remote Git Branch

Git allows us to rename the git branch locally and under the remote. Renaming a local Git branch is just a matter of running a single “git branch -m” command. You can’t directly rename a remote branch as you need to push the renamed local branch to the remote repository and then delete the old branch from there. If your local branch is already pushed to a remote repository then this command will help you to rename it. If you want to check the changes then you can log in to your GitHub or GitLab portal and see the changes there.





Have you ever come across a situation where you want to rename a Git branch? If yes, then this article will help you with that.





I will share the solutions to rename the git branch locally and under the remote.

Rename local git branch

If you are already in the local branch which you wanted to rename, you can hit this command.

git branch -m <new_name>





If you are under another branch and want to rename the branch then hit the below command.

git branch -m <old_name> <new_name>





Now check your current branch name by hitting

git status or git branch





you will see the changes, isn’t it is so simple 😉

Rename remote git branch

If your local branch is already pushed to a remote repository and you want to rename it and reset the upstream branch then this command will help you to rename it.





git push origin -u <new_name> git push origin --delete <old_name>





Now if you want to check the changes then you can login to your GitHub or GitLab or whatever the git client portal you are using and see the changes there.

Conclusion

Conclusion





