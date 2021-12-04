A Simple Way to Rename Local and Remote Git Branch

Helping others simplify the web development journey by keeping things short.
Have you ever come across a situation where you want to rename a Git branch? If yes, then this article will help you with that. Earlier, I faced the same situation where I wanted to rename the git branch locally and on remote, and luckily I found that git allows us to rename the branch very easily, lets see how.
I will share the solutions to rename the git branch locally and under the remote.
If you are already in the local branch which you wanted to rename, you can hit this command.
git branch -m <new_name>
If you are under another branch and want to rename the branch then hit the below command.
git branch -m <old_name> <new_name>
Now check your current branch name by hitting
git status
or
git branch
you will see the changes, isn’t it is so simple 😉
If your local branch is already pushed to a remote repository and you want to rename it and reset the upstream branch then this command will help you to rename it.
git push origin -u <new_name>
git push origin --delete <old_name>
Now if you want to check the changes then you can login to your GitHub or GitLab or whatever the git client portal you are using and see the changes there.
Renaming a local Git Branch is just a matter of running a single “git branch -m” command. However, you can’t directly rename a remote branch as you need to push the renamed local branch to the remote repository and then delete the old branch from there.
Hope you liked this article and found it useful, feel free to comment with your thoughts and opinions and stay connected with me here and on Twitter🐦.
Previously published here.