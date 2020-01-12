Git Basics: Renaming a Local and Remote Branch

Git is a must for most of the developers and especially web developers.

But at times we make silly mistakes cause we are human. And when you incorrectly named a branch and moved it to the remote server/repository. Then follow the below-mentioned steps before any other developer/team

member gets a chance to hop onto you and show you crap for not adapting to naming conventions correctly -

1. Rename your local branch.

If you are on the branch you want to rename:

git branch -m <new-name>

If you are on a different branch:

git branch -m <old-name> <new-name>

2. Delete the <old-name> remote branch and push the <new-name> local branch.

git push origin :<old-name> <new-name>

3. Reset the upstream branch for the <new-name> local branch.

If you are still on a different branch then switch to the new branch and then:

git push origin -u <new-name>

