React Hooks In Depth Part #1: Introduction

@ samratat Samrat Ghosh Front-End Engineer @ Deloitte

Note: This is the first article in a series of articles where we will cover React Hooks in Depth and try to understand their usage.

React Hooks are a new addition in React 16.8. They let you use state and other React features without writing a class. It is a fundamental shift on how you’ll approach writing React.

Hooks do not have any breaking changes and are 100 % backward compatible. If you are a newbie learning react or seasoned pro try this!

But what is a Hook?

they let you use React without classes. You can definitely mix Hooks are functions that let you “hook into” React state and life-cyclefeatures from function components. Hooks don’t work inside classes —they let you use React without classes. You can definitely mix classes and function components with Hooks in a single tree.

At React Conference 2018, Sophie Alpert and Dan Abramov introduced Hooks, you can watch the video introduction below:

React core team recommends Hooks in new components you write. In the longer term, they expect Hooks to be the primary way people write React components. So, use hooks in functional components of your new project and new components of your existing project.

The Problems Hooks Solve

Note: Hooks solve More problems, but for now we will focus on the below-mentioned ones -

Functional Components can use State like class based components We can avoid writing almost the same thing in componentDidMount() and componentDidUpdate() Achieve the same functionality by writing less and much cleaner code

Rules of React Hooks

There are two rules that you need to follow while using React Hooks:

Only Call Hooks at the Top Level: Don’t call Hooks inside loops, conditions, or nested functions. Instead, always use Hooks at the top level of your React function. By following this rule, you ensure that Hooks are called in the same order each time a component renders. That’s what allows React to correctly preserve the state of Hooks between multiple useState and useEffect calls. Only Call Hooks from React Functions: Don’t call Hooks from regular JavaScript functions. Instead, you can call them from React Functions or Custom React Hooks

For more details on the rules check — https://reactjs.org/docs/hooks-rules.html#explanation

React core team has provided us with a lint rule that helps us use the hooks properly (enforce the above-mentioned rules). You can also add the same in your ESLint configuration.

Add the ESLint rule by doing npm install -D eslint-plugin-react-hooks and add this to ESLint configuration:

{ "rules" : { …, "react-hooks/rules-of-hooks" : "error" }, "plugins" : [ …, "react-hooks" ], }

In the upcoming stories, we will cover the below-mentioned hooks in order:

useState

useEffect

useContext

useRef

useReducer

useMemo

useCallback

useLayoutEffect

useImperativeHandle

