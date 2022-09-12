Getting Rid of Garbage in Java

I'm an Android developer. Teaches courses at the programming school, and writes articles about development.
Garbage collection is the process of reclaiming full runtime memory by destroying unused objects. Every application needs memory to run. However, computer memory is limited. Therefore, it is important to clear it of old unused data to make room for new ones.
The main purpose of garbage collection is to free heap memory by destroying objects that do not contain a reference. When an object is not referenced, it is assumed to be dead and no longer needed. Thus, the memory occupied by the object can be reclaimed.
Native Memory - all available system memory.
Heap - the portion of native memory allocated to the heap. This is where the JVM stores objects. This is the common space for all application threads. The size of this memory area is configurable using the -Xms (minimum size) and -Xmx (maximum size) options.
Stack - used to store local variables and method call stack. Each thread has its stack.
Metaspace - this memory stores class metadata and static variables. This space is also shared by everyone. Since metaspace is part of native memory, its size depends on the platform. The upper limit on the amount of memory used for metaspace can be configured using the MaxMetaspaceSize flag.
PermGen (Permanent Generation) - was present until Java 7. Starting with Java 8, it was replaced by the Metaspace area.
CodeCache - the JIT compiler compiles frequently executed code, converts it to native machine code, and caches it for faster execution. This is also part of native memory.
Garbage collection in Java is an automatic process. The programmer does not need to select objects and delete them.
Garbage collection uses the Mark & Sweep algorithm. This algorithm consists of three stages:
Mark. In the first step, the GC scans all objects and marks the live ones (objects that are still in use). At this stage, the program execution is suspended. This step is also called "Stop the World".
Sweep. At this step, the memory is occupied by objects not seen in the steps.
Compact. Objects that survive the cleanup are moved to a single contiguous block of memory. This reduces heap fragmentation and makes it easier and faster to allocate new objects.
Garbage collectors in Java implement a generational garbage collection strategy that classifies objects by age.
To optimize garbage collection, heap memory is further divided into four areas. Objects are placed in these areas based on their age (how long they have been used in the application).
Young Generation. This is where new objects are created. The young generation area is divided into three sections: Eden, S0, and S1 (Survivor Space).
Old Generation. There are long-lived objects here.
When the mark stage starts, the application stops running. After the mark completes, the application resumes its work. Any garbage collection is "Stop the World".
As mentioned earlier, generations are used to optimize the mark and sweep stages. The generational hypothesis says the following:
Thus, the generation-based garbage collection algorithm looks like this:
Minor GC happens on a smaller part of the heap (~2/3 of the heap). The marking step is effective because the area is small and consists mostly of dead objects.
At any given time, one of the Survivor spaces (S0 or S1) is empty and unused.
Uses one thread.
Advantages
Effective, because there is no overhead for interaction between threads.
When to use
Single processor machines. Working with small datasets.
Flags to Enable
-XX:+UseSerialGC
Uses multiple threads.
Advantages
Multithreading speeds up garbage collection.
When to use
Peak performance is a priority. GC pauses of one second or more are acceptable. Working with medium and large data sets. For applications running on multiprocessor or multi-threaded hardware.
Flags to Enable
-XX:+UseParallelGC
Known as a low-pause proportional collector.
Advantages
Minimize downtime, which is the lot of many applications. But to accomplish this task, you have to sacrifice CPU load and often the overall throughput task.
When to use
The collector may be suitable for applications that use a large amount of long-lived data.
Flags to Enable
-XX:+UseConcMarkSweepGC
The hard work of a parallel worker application is in progress.
Advantages
It can be used both on small systems and on large ones with a large number of processors and a large amount of memory.
When to use
When bandwidth skips response time GC Pauses must be less than one second.
Flags to Enable
-XX:+UseG1GC
All the hard work of parallel applications is done.
Advantages
Low latency.
When to use
Response time is prioritized.
Flags to Enable
-XX:+UseZGC