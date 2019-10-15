[Tutorial] Build a Gender Classifier for Live Webcam Stream using Tensorflow and OpenCV

Subscribe to Hacker Noon's best tech stories, delivered at noon
Afterwards, we will use this slow inception v3 model to classify a big dataset of about 15'000 face images automatically, which we will then use to train a much faster Neural Network which will enhance the performance of the live classifier significantly.
pip install opencv-python
import cv2
# Initialize the camera (use bigger indices if you use multiple cameras)
cap = cv2.VideoCapture(0)
# Set the video resolution to half of the possible max resolution for better performance
cap.set(3, 1920 / 2)
cap.set(4, 1080 / 2)
while True:
# Read frame from camera stream and convert it to greyscale
ret, img = cap.read()
gray = cv2.cvtColor(img, cv2.COLOR_BGR2GRAY)
# Show image in cv2 window
cv2.imshow("image", img)
# Break if input key equals "ESC"
k = cv2.waitKey(30) & 0xff
if k == 27:
break
# Downloading haarcascade feature set from github
def __downloadCascade():
print("Downloading haarcascade for face detection")
url = "https://github.com/opencv/opencv/raw/master/data/haarcascades/haarcascade_frontalface_default.xml"
folder = "./cascade/"
local_filename = folder + url.split('/')[-1]
# Check if already exists on users disk
if not os.path.exists(folder):
os.makedirs(folder)
# Stream download dataset to lcoal disk
r = requests.get(url, stream=True)
with open(local_filename, 'wb') as f:
for chunk in r.iter_content(chunk_size=1024):
if chunk:
f.write(chunk)
def liveFaceDetection(self):
# Initialize the cascade classifier for detecting faces
face_cascade = cv2.CascadeClassifier("./face_cascade/haarcascade_frontalface_default.xml")
# Initialize the camera (use bigger indices if you use multiple cameras)
cap = cv2.VideoCapture(0)
# Set the video resolution to half of the possible max resolution for better performance
cap.set(3, 1920 / 2)
cap.set(4, 1080 / 2)
# Standard text that is displayed above recognized face
exceptional_frames = 100
while True:
print(exceptional_frames)
# Read frame from camera stream and convert it to greyscale
ret, img = cap.read()
gray = cv2.cvtColor(img, cv2.COLOR_BGR2GRAY)
# Detect faces using cascade face detection
faces = face_cascade.detectMultiScale(gray, 1.3, 5)
# Loop through detected faces and set new face rectangle positions
for (x, y, w, h) in faces:
color = (0, 255, 0)
startpoint = (x, y)
endpoint = (x + w, y + h)
exceptional_frames = 0
# Draw face rectangle on image frame
cv2.rectangle(img, startpoint, endpoint, color, 2)
# Show image in cv2 window
cv2.imshow("image", img)
# Break if input key equals "ESC"
k = cv2.waitKey(30) & 0xff
if k == 27:
break
exceptional_frames += 1
Since this task is quiet decoupled from our actual ANN training, I decided to write a quick library for the Bing Image Search part and upload it to PyPi. You can find the repository here and the link to PyPi here.
from BingImages import BingImages
BingImages.download(BingImages("Male Face", count=30, person="portrait").get(), "./Males")
# Downloads resource images with the specified terms
def __resourceDownloader(self, count=300):
for person in self.__persons:
print("--Downloading Resources for '{}'".format(person))
folder = "./tmp/downloaded_images/" + person
# Fetch links from Bing Images and download images
BingImages.download(BingImages(person + " face", count=count, person="portrait").get(), folder)
counter = 0
# Rename the files accordingly
for filename in os.listdir(folder):
filepath = folder + "/" + filename
_, file_extension = os.path.splitext(filepath)
# Remove files that are of wrong type or too small
if file_extension.lower() not in [".jpg", ".jpeg"] or os.path.getsize(filepath) < 1024*128: # File not jpeg smaller than 128kb
os.remove(filepath)
continue
tries = 0
# Rename all other files with fitting schema "img_X.jpg"
while(tries < 1000000):
try:
os.rename(filepath, folder + "/" + "image_" + str(counter) + ".jpg")
break
# Catch error that a file may exist already with a certain name
except FileExistsError:
tries += 1
counter += 1
pass
counter += 1
Therefore, let’s write a method that takes our downloaded dataset and cuts out all the faces, which are then sorted into a new folder that we use to train our network.
# Detects face in cv2 image via haarcascade
def __faceDetector(self, img):
face_cascade = cv2.CascadeClassifier("./face_cascade/haarcascade_frontalface_default.xml")
gray = cv2.cvtColor(img, cv2.COLOR_BGR2GRAY)
faces = face_cascade.detectMultiScale(gray, 1.3, 5)
faceCuts = []
for (x, y, w, h) in faces:
# Faces are recognized with x-y (top-left point) and width-height
faceCuts.append(img[y:y + h, x:x + w])
# Returny images (numpy array) of detected faces
return faceCuts
# Cut faces of
def __cutFaces(self):
print("--Cutting out faces")
i = 0
# Loop through folders, cut out face and save face into training_images directory
for person in self.__persons:
folder = "./tmp/downloaded_images/" + person
facefolder = "./training_images/" + person
if not os.path.exists(facefolder):
os.makedirs(facefolder)
for file in os.listdir(folder):
image = cv2.imread(folder + "/" + file)
# Detecting Faces
faces = self.__faceDetector(image)
for face in faces:
# Saving the image of the face to the disk
cv2.imwrite(facefolder + "/face_{}.jpg".format(i), face)
i += 1
The downside is that such training needs thousands of input data, days of training and weeks of tweaking before it produces a good quality output.
“The CNN architecture contains more than 60 million parameters. Directly learning so many parameters from only a few thousand training images is problematic. The key idea of this work is that the internal layers of the CNN can act as a generic extractor of mid-level image representation, which can be pre-trained on one dataset (the source task, here InceptionV3) and then re-used on other target tasks (here Face classification), as illustrated in Figure 8. However, this is difficult as the labels and the distribution of images (type of objects, typical viewpoints, imaging conditions, etc.) in the source and target datasets can be very different. To address these challenges we (i) design an architecture that explicitly remaps the class labels between the source and target tasks, and (ii) develop training and test procedures, inspired by sliding window detectors, that explicitly deal with different distributions of object sizes, locations and scene clutter in source and target tasks.”
os.system("retrain.py " +
"--tf/training_data/bottleneck_dir=bottlenecks" +
"--model_dir=tf/training_data/inception" +
"--summaries_dir=tf/training_data/summaries/basic " +
"--output_graph=tf/training_output/retrained_graph.pb " +
"--output_labels=tf/training_output/retrained_labels.txt " +
"--image_dir=training_images " +
"--how_many_training_steps=4000")
# @Param filename: Path to the file that you want to classify
# @Param graph: Path to the retrained inception v3 Graph
# @Param label: Path to the labels.txt file from the retraining process
def classify(filename, graph, label):
model_file = graph
file_name = filename
label_file = label
input_height = 299
input_width = 299
input_mean = 0
input_std = 255
# Name of the final output tensor layer
output_layer = "final_result"
input_layer = "Placeholder"
# Load graph and tensors
graph = load_graph(model_file)
t = read_tensor_from_image_file(
file_name,
input_height=input_height,
input_width=input_width,
input_mean=input_mean,
input_std=input_std)
input_name = "import/" + input_layer
output_name = "import/" + output_layer
input_operation = graph.get_operation_by_name(input_name)
output_operation = graph.get_operation_by_name(output_name)
# Open up a new tensorflow session and run it on the input
with tf.Session(graph=graph) as sess:
results = sess.run(output_operation.outputs[0], {
input_operation.outputs[0]: t
})
results = np.squeeze(results)
# Sort the output predictions by prediction accuracy
top_k = results.argsort()[-5:][::-1]
labels = load_labels(label_file)
result = []
for i in top_k:
result.append((labels[i], results[i]))
# Return sorted result tuples
return result
prediction = classify(filename, "./tf/training_output/retrained_graph.pb", "./tf/training_output/retrained_labels.txt")
def liveDetect(self):
filename = "./tmp/face.jpg"
# Inner function for thread to parallel process image classification according to trained model
def classifyFace():
print("Classifying Face")
prediction = classify(filename, "./tf/training_output/retrained_graph.pb", "./tf/training_output/retrained_labels.txt")
nonlocal text
text = prediction[0][0]
print("Finished classifying with text: " + text)
# Initialize the cascade classifier for detecting faces
face_cascade = cv2.CascadeClassifier("./face_cascade/haarcascade_frontalface_default.xml")
# Initialize the camera (use bigger indices if you use multiple cameras)
cap = cv2.VideoCapture(0)
# Set the video resolution to half of the possible max resolution for better performance
cap.set(3, 1920 / 2)
cap.set(4, 1080 / 2)
# Standard text that is displayed above recognized face
text = "unknown face"
exceptional_frames = 100
startpoint = (0, 0)
endpoint = (0, 0)
color = (0, 0, 255) # Red
while True:
print(exceptional_frames)
# Read frame from camera stream and convert it to greyscale
ret, img = cap.read()
gray = cv2.cvtColor(img, cv2.COLOR_BGR2GRAY)
# Detect faces using cascade face detection
faces = face_cascade.detectMultiScale(gray, 1.3, 5)
# Loop through detected faces and set new face rectangle positions
for (x, y, w, h) in faces:
color = (0, 0, 255)
if not text == "unknown face":
color = (0, 255, 0)
startpoint = (x, y)
endpoint = (x + w, y + h)
face = (img[y:y + h, x:x + w])
# Only reclassify if face was lost for at least half a second (15 Frames at 30 FPS)
if exceptional_frames > 15:
# Save detected face and start thread to classify it using tensorflow model
cv2.imwrite(filename, face)
threading._start_new_thread(classifyFace, ())
exceptional_frames = 0
# Face lost for too long, reset properties
if exceptional_frames == 15:
print("Exceeded exceptional frames limit")
text = "unknown face"
startpoint = (0, 0)
endpoint = (1, 1)
# Draw face rectangle and text on image frame
cv2.rectangle(img, startpoint, endpoint, color, 2)
textpos = (startpoint[0], startpoint[1] - 7)
cv2.putText(img, text, textpos, 1, 1.5, color, 2)
# Show image in cv2 window
cv2.imshow("image", img)
# Break if input key equals "ESC"
k = cv2.waitKey(30) & 0xff
if k == 27:
break
exceptional_frames += 1
This means we retrain a larger set of layers, making the network smaller and faster, but creating the need for more input images for an accurate classification.
def __downloadLFW(self):
print("Downloading LFW Face Dataset for face detection")
# Links to all dataset archives
urls = [
"http://pics.psych.stir.ac.uk/zips/Aberdeen.zip",
"http://pics.psych.stir.ac.uk/zips/Iranian.zip",
"http://pics.psych.stir.ac.uk/zips/pain.zip",
"http://pics.psych.stir.ac.uk/zips/utrecht.zip",
"https://www.openu.ac.il/home/hassner/data/lfwa/lfwa.tar.gz"
]
folder = "./lfw_dataset/tmp/"
# Download all datasets
for url in urls:
print("Start downloading {}".format(url))
local_filename = folder + url.split('/')[-1]
file_extention = local_filename[local_filename.rfind(".")+1:]
# Skip if archive already exists
if not os.path.exists(local_filename):
print("File extention: {}".format(file_extention))
if not os.path.exists(folder):
os.makedirs(folder)
# Open up download strem to file
r = requests.get(url, stream=True)
with open(local_filename, 'wb') as f:
for chunk in r.iter_content(chunk_size=1024):
if chunk:
f.write(chunk)
print("Download complete. Entzipping now")
# Unpack zips
if file_extention == "zip":
print("Unzipping file {}".format(local_filename))
zippedFile = zipfile.ZipFile(local_filename, 'r')
zippedFile.extractall(folder)
zippedFile.close()
# Unpack tars
else:
print("Untarring file {}".format(local_filename))
tarredFile = tarfile.open(local_filename, "r:gz")
tarredFile.extractall(folder)
tarredFile.close()
else:
print("Dataset already exists. Skipping it.")
print("Finished all downloads. Reordering data")
i = 0
data_folder = "./lfw_dataset/images/"
# Refresh folder if already existent
try:
shutil.rmtree(data_folder)
except FileNotFoundError:
pass
os.makedirs(data_folder)
# Copy all files to new location with correct naming schema
for root, dirs, files in os.walk("./lfw_dataset/tmp/"):
for file in files:
filename = os.path.join(root, file)
_, file_extension = os.path.splitext(filename)
if file_extension.lower() == ".jpg" and not os.path.exists(data_folder + "img_{}.jpg".format(i)):
print("Copy file: {} to img_{}.jpg".format(filename, i))
shutil.copyfile(filename, data_folder + "img_{}.jpg".format(i))
i += 1
print("Done setting up the dataset")
# Train a faster mobile neural network with the intelligence of the inception v3 model
def fastenNetwork(self, newDataset=True):
print("Fastening Network")
lfw_folder = "./lfw_dataset/images"
# Download datasets
self.__downloadLFW()
bigdata_folder = "training_images_bigdata"
# Creates big data folder for saving faces if not existent
if not os.path.exists(bigdata_folder):
os.makedirs(bigdata_folder)
i = 0
models = {}
for person in self.__persons:
models[person.lower()] = 0
# Train a new dataset if requested, use the existing images otherwise
if newDataset:
print("Classifying new images from LFW Dataset")
for folder in self.__persons:
if not os.path.exists(bigdata_folder + "/" + folder):
os.makedirs(bigdata_folder + "/" + folder)
# Loop over all the files
for file in os.listdir(lfw_folder):
print("Processing {}".format(lfw_folder + "/" + file))
image = cv2.imread(lfw_folder + "/" + file)
# Detect faces
faces = self.__faceDetector(image)
for face in faces:
# Save face temporarily for the classifier
cv2.imwrite(bigdata_folder + "/tmpface.jpg", face)
# Classify face
predictions = classify(bigdata_folder + "/tmpface.jpg", "./tf/training_output/retrained_graph.pb", "./tf/training_output/retrained_labels.txt")
# Save image to the classified class if certainty is above 60%, skip image otherwise
if predictions[0][1] > .6:
cv2.imwrite(bigdata_folder + "/" + predictions[0][0] + "/img_{}.jpg".format(i), face)
i += 1
models[predictions[0][0]] += 1
print("Current prediction status: ", models)
print("--Training model")
os.system("retrain.py --tf/training_data/bottleneck_dir=bottlenecks " +
"--model_dir=tf/training_data/inception " +
"--summaries_dir=tf/training_data/summaries/basic " +
"--output_graph=tf/training_output/retrained_graph.pb " +
"--output_labels=tf/training_output/retrained_labels.txt " +
"--image_dir=training_images_bigdata " +
"--how_many_training_steps=4000 " +
"--tfhub_module https://tfhub.dev/google/imagenet/mobilenet_v1_100_224/feature_vector/1 " + # Which architecture to use
"--validation_batch_size=-1 " +
"--learning_rate=0.0001 " +
"--random_brightness=30")
Without double checking the initial training set, we run into the danger of having images as training images that do not directly describe our features.