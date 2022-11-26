Galactica is an AI Model Trained on 120 Billion Parameters

Too Long; Didn't Read MetaAI and Papers with Code announced the release of Galactica, a game-changer, open-source large language model trained on scientific knowledge with 120 billion parameters. The model can write whitepapers, reviews, Wikipedia pages, and code. It knows how to cite and how to write equations. It’s kind of a big deal for AI and science. On November 17th, Galactica was shut down because it didn’t understand the task at hand and was wrong in many cases. Still, the model is available to researchers, and I believe it is important to keep it open-sourced.

On November 15th, MetaAI and Papers with Code announced the release of Galactica, a game-changer, open-source large language model trained on scientific knowledge with 120 billion parameters.

As one of my friends shared on Twitter, the model can write whitepapers, reviews, Wikipedia pages, and code. It knows how to cite and how to write equations. It’s kind of a big deal for AI and science.

On November 17th, Galactica was shut down.

Why? Because, as with all deep learning models, it didn’t understand the task at hand and was wrong in many cases. This shouldn’t be an issue, especially if we add a warning saying the model may be wrong and not to trust it blindly. Just like nobody trusted Wikipedia, we couldn’t put this as a reference in High School projects. The issue is that Galactica was wrong or biased but sounded right and authoritative.

Still, the model is available to researchers, and I believe it is important to keep it open-sourced.

As another one of my friend's shared, all the drama around the new model seems a bit excessive. Of course, the model isn’t perfect, just like all others that are currently available online. We need it online to test its limitations, work on it and improve it. We should see these kinds of publications as students and allow for mistakes and improvements without fear of being shut down or canceled.

Anyways, we are not here to discuss that. Hopefully, it will be back online soon.

We are here to see what Galactica is, or was, and how it could achieve writing papers, reviews, code, and more…

References

►Taylor et al., 2022: Galactica, https://galactica.org/

