From Theory to Formalization: Defining a Free and Fair Economy with Key Axioms

by
byTokenomy@tokenomy

Tokenomy

September 13th, 2025
featured image - From Theory to Formalization: Defining a Free and Fair Economy with Key Axioms
    Speed
    Voice
Tokenomy
← Previous

The ALUM Principles: How Fairness Shapes a Free Economy

Up Next →

The Nash Equilibrium of a Fair Economy: A Non-Cooperative Game Theory Perspective

About Author

Tokenomy HackerNoon profile picture
Tokenomy@tokenomy

Tokenomy

Read my storiesAbout @tokenomy

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

business#economics#free-and-fair-economy#distributive-justice#game-theory#economic-principles#marginality#anonymity#game-theory-framework

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLite
Archives
X
Bsky
Mas

Related Stories