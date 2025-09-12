The ALUM Principles: How Fairness Shapes a Free Economy

by
byTokenomy@tokenomy

Tokenomy

September 12th, 2025
featured image - The ALUM Principles: How Fairness Shapes a Free Economy
    Speed
    Voice
Tokenomy
← Previous

A New Class of Games: Incorporating Normative Principles into Non-Cooperative Game Theory

Up Next →

From Theory to Formalization: Defining a Free and Fair Economy with Key Axioms

About Author

Tokenomy HackerNoon profile picture
Tokenomy@tokenomy

Tokenomy

Read my storiesAbout @tokenomy

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

finance#economy#game-theory#free-economy#market-justice#economic-principles#anonymity#the-alum-principles#economic-efficiency

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLite
Archives
X
Threads
Bsky
Mas

Related Stories