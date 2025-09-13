The Nash Equilibrium of a Fair Economy: A Non-Cooperative Game Theory Perspective

Table of Links Abstract and 1. Introduction Abstract and 1. Introduction A free and fair economy: definition, existence and uniqueness\n2.1 A free economy\n2.2 A free and fair economy\n\n\nEquilibrium existence in a free and fair economy\n3.1 A free and fair economy as a strategic form game\n3.2 Existence of an equilibrium\n\n\nEquilibrium efficiency in a free and fair economy\n\n\nA free economy with social justice and inclusion\n5.1 Equilibrium existence and efficiency in a free economy with social justice\n5.2 Choosing a reference point to achieve equilibrium efficiency\n\n\nSome applications\n6.1 Teamwork: surplus distribution in a firm\n6.2 Contagion and self-enforcing lockdown in a networked economy\n6.3 Bias in academic publishing\n6.4 Exchange economies\n\n\nContributions to the closely related literature\n\n\nConclusion and References A free and fair economy: definition, existence and uniqueness\n2.1 A free economy\n2.2 A free and fair economy A free and fair economy: definition, existence and uniqueness 2.1 A free economy 2.1 A free economy 2.2 A free and fair economy 2.2 A free and fair economy Equilibrium existence in a free and fair economy\n3.1 A free and fair economy as a strategic form game\n3.2 Existence of an equilibrium Equilibrium existence in a free and fair economy 3.1 A free and fair economy as a strategic form game 3.1 A free and fair economy as a strategic form game 3.2 Existence of an equilibrium 3.2 Existence of an equilibrium Equilibrium efficiency in a free and fair economy Equilibrium efficiency in a free and fair economy Equilibrium efficiency in a free and fair economy A free economy with social justice and inclusion\n5.1 Equilibrium existence and efficiency in a free economy with social justice\n5.2 Choosing a reference point to achieve equilibrium efficiency A free economy with social justice and inclusion A free economy with social justice and inclusion 5.1 Equilibrium existence and efficiency in a free economy with social justice 5.1 Equilibrium existence and efficiency in a free economy with social justice 5.2 Choosing a reference point to achieve equilibrium efficiency 5.2 Choosing a reference point to achieve equilibrium efficiency Some applications\n6.1 Teamwork: surplus distribution in a firm\n6.2 Contagion and self-enforcing lockdown in a networked economy\n6.3 Bias in academic publishing\n6.4 Exchange economies Some applications 6.1 Teamwork: surplus distribution in a firm 6.1 Teamwork: surplus distribution in a firm 6.2 Contagion and self-enforcing lockdown in a networked economy 6.2 Contagion and self-enforcing lockdown in a networked economy 6.3 Bias in academic publishing 6.3 Bias in academic publishing 6.4 Exchange economies 6.4 Exchange economies Contributions to the closely related literature Contributions to the closely related literature Contributions to the closely related literature Conclusion and References Conclusion and References Conclusion and References Appendix Appendix 3 Equilibrium existence in a free and fair economy In a free and fair economy, agents make decisions that affect their payoff and the payoffs of other agents. One natural question that therefore arises is whether an equilibrium exists. In this section, we first show that a free economy can be modeled as a strategic form game and use the notion of pure strategy Nash equilibrium [Nash, 1951] to capture incentives and rationality. Our main result is that a free and fair economy always has a pure strategy Nash equilibrium. equilibrium 3.1 A free and fair economy as a strategic form game Authors:\n(1) Ghislain H. Demeze-Jouatsa, Center for Mathematical Economics, University of Bielefeld (demeze jouatsa@uni-bielefeld.de);\n(2) Roland Pongou, Department of Economics, University of Ottawa (rpongou@uottawa.ca);\n(3) Jean-Baptiste Tondji, Department of Economics and Finance, The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (jeanbaptiste.tondji@utrgv.edu). Authors: Authors (1) Ghislain H. Demeze-Jouatsa, Center for Mathematical Economics, University of Bielefeld (demeze jouatsa@uni-bielefeld.de); (2) Roland Pongou, Department of Economics, University of Ottawa (rpongou@uottawa.ca); (3) Jean-Baptiste Tondji, Department of Economics and Finance, The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (jeanbaptiste.tondji@utrgv.edu). This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license. This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license. available on arxiv