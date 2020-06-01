Free Courses for Learning HTML: 2020 Edition

HTML and CSS are the pillars of web development. They are used to create web pages. HTML provides the structure to your web page while CSS provides them the style to look better. I know most people use Bootstrap: a CSS library to make their web pages look beautiful and professional. But, basic knowledge of the CSS concept is very important to understand how bootstrap works.

In this article, I will share a list of some free courses to learn HTML and CSS to get you started into a career in web development.

Learn HTML & CSS: How To Start Your Web Development Career

This course offered by Udemy is one of the best courses for beginners.

It has 4 easy to follow sections:

HTML Section

CSS Section

Code Challenge Final

Course Project

What I love the most in this course is that you get hands-on in building a responsive website for a mobile device. In addition to that, it has several code challenges to practice what you learn. It also has quizzes to make sure you know what you have learned.

You can enroll for this course here

HTML Introduction Course: Learn HTML in 2 hours!

This course, also by Udemy, is an introductory course that will teach you the basics of HTML. It will teach you the necessary skills you need to develop HTML pages. The good thing about this course is that you also get to learn how to install Visual Studio Code for free. No prior programming experience is necessary, so its best for beginners.

You can enroll for this course here

Master the Basics of HTML5 & CSS3: Beginner Web Development

This course offered by Udemy is one of the most up-to-date web development courses. It focuses on HTML5 and CSS3, which are the latest versions of HTML and CSS. You will learn the foundational role of each of them and how they fit together to form websites.

This course is meant for those who have absolutely no experience with web development, but who are curious to see if it is something they wish to pursue.

You can enroll for this course here

Web Development By Doing: HTML / CSS From Scratch

If you're looking to get a start on learning the new, fun, and profitable skill of web development, then this course is for you. Instead of teaching tedious theory on how to code a website, you'll learn practical knowledge on how to do it. The best way to learn is by doing, and that's why you'll make a complete website from scratch. You'll learn two different methods, by writing the code from scratch, and using Dreamweaver, a tool that every web developer should have. You'll learn the advantages and disadvantages of using each method, and be able to see your work come to life!

You can enroll for this course here

CONCLUSION

If you decide you'd like to learn more advanced material, you should consider a web development/design course or boot camp to give you the skills you want.

