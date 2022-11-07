Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    #FoundersConnect: Mariam Jimoh, CEO & Founder of Oja (Ethnic Grocery Delivery Startup)by@peaceitimi

    #FoundersConnect: Mariam Jimoh, CEO & Founder of Oja (Ethnic Grocery Delivery Startup)

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Mariam Jimoh is the founder and CEO of Oja, a one-stop shop for cultural foods. Oja’s mission is to radically reshape groceries and make foods from all cultures accessible from anywhere in the world. Mariam was recognised in the 2021 Forbes 30 Under 30 Technology list, and her company recently raised 3.4 million dollars in funding. In this interview, Mariam shares her life and journey with us. From being born to Nigerian parents to learning all the useful skills that helped her in her entrepreneurship journey along to way.

    Company Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - #FoundersConnect: Mariam Jimoh, CEO & Founder of Oja (Ethnic Grocery Delivery Startup)
    tech-stories#youtube-transcripts#peace-itimi
    Peace Itimi | Founders Connect HackerNoon profile picture

    @peaceitimi

    Peace Itimi | Founders Connect

    Receive Stories from @peaceitimi

    react to story with heart
    Peace Itimi | Founders Connect HackerNoon profile picture
    by Peace Itimi | Founders Connect @peaceitimi.Peace Itimi is a growth marketer who currently hosts a YouTube show, Founders Connect.
    Read my stories

    Find Top Tech Jobs on HackerNoon

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    #FoundersConnect with Damilola Olokesusi, Co-founder & CEO of Shuttlers
    Published at Mar 25, 2022 by peaceitimi #youtube-transcripts
    Article Thumbnail
    55 Stories To Learn About Peace Itimi
    Published at Aug 21, 2023 by learn #peace-itimi
    Article Thumbnail
    75 Stories To Learn About Food Tech
    Published at Aug 06, 2023 by learn #food-tech
    Article Thumbnail
    Grubtech - Revolutionizing UX With Disruptive Tech
    Published at Jul 18, 2023 by grubtech #startups
    Article Thumbnail
    Blockchain Base Layers & The Need For DeFi Adoption
    Published at Jul 17, 2023 by rickyrathore #interview
    Article Thumbnail
    Building a Random Quote Generator with Flutter
    Published at Jul 02, 2023 by realnamehidden #flutter
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa