FoundersConnect: Mariam Jimoh, CEO & Founder of Oja (Ethnic Grocery Delivery Startup)

Mariam Jimoh is the founder and CEO of Oja, a one-stop shop for cultural foods. Oja’s mission is to radically reshape groceries and make foods from all cultures accessible from anywhere in the world. Mariam was recognised in the 2021 Forbes 30 Under 30 Technology list, and her company recently raised 3.4 million dollars in funding. In this interview, Mariam shares her life and journey with us. From being born to Nigerian parents to learning all the useful skills that helped her in her entrepreneurship journey along to way.