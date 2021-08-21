Forza Horizon 5 Location, Gameplay, and More

918 reads Forza Horizon 5 is set to release later this year and it can’t come soon enough. The game will be set in Mexico. The main aspect of the game is racing, but there will be different types of game modes to liven things up. There’s no official list showing the cars that are going to be in the game, but luckily Windowscentral.com has compiled a list of all the cars shown throughout trailers and promotional pictures that will be included. The most iconic brands represented are Ferrari, Koenigsegg, Lamborghini.

2021 has been a great year for gaming thus far with games such as Ratchet and Clank, Resident Evil VIII, and New Pokemon Snap releasing this year. There are also great games that have yet to be released such as Halo: Infinite, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and Far Cry 6.

One game that looks like a blast and is coming soon is Forza Horizon 5. Developed by Playground Games Limited, the game is set to release later this year and it can’t come soon enough. Here’s everything you need to know about the Forza Horizon 5 location, story, and release date.

Forza Horizon 5 Location Details

Each Forza Horizon game has taken players to different parts of the world. The first game was set in the United States, the second game took place in France and Italy, and so on. This next game, however, takes us to a new country.

The Forza Horizon 5 location has been confirmed to be Mexico.

Mexico has a diverse and interesting ecosystem and it seems the Forza team has explored that to the fullest. Racing can take place in deserts, jungles, towns, and even close to a volcano.

Other places to explore include beaches and temples. But it won’t be all fun and sunshine in Mexico.

What players will have to worry about are storms during their races. According to the Xbox Forza webpage, both dust storms and tropical storms can happen during races. Forza has had changing seasons, but having storms will add a new element to the series like never before.

Forza Horizon 5 Game Modes

Although the main aspect of Forza Horizon is racing (of course), there are different types of game modes to liven things up. During the official gameplay demo, they talked about a few of these modes.

In Forza Horizon 5, there will be a campaign mode. Although there haven’t been many details on what that entails, the demo did mention that players will have to explore Mexico to advance through the campaign.

If you want to take a break from doing the campaign, there are other options. Arcade mode consists of playing minigames by yourself or teaming up with other players to take on the games together.

One minigame that was showcased in the demo was teaming up with friends to destroy piñatas, the more you destroy, the more points you rack up.

A returning mode will be the Eliminator, Forza’s take on the battle royale genre. Introduced in Forza Horizon 4, The Eliminator sees over 70 players compete with each other to be the last driver standing (or driving).

The way to eliminate other players is by challenging them to a 1v1 race, whoever wins gets to stay in the event.

A new interesting mode that will be in Forza Horizon 5 is the Event Lab. A mode where players will be able to create their races and minigames. In the demo, players were shown driving through giant bowling pins.

With the creations players already make when designing their cars, it’ll be interesting to see the games the Forza community comes up with in the future.

Cars, Cars, and More Cars

One of, if not the biggest aspect of a racing game is the type of cars available. There’s no official list showing the cars that are going to be in Forza Horizon 5, but luckily Windowscentral.com has compiled a list of all the cars shown throughout trailers and promotional pictures.

Some of the iconic brands represented in the game include Ferrari, Koenigsegg, Lamborghini, McLaren, and Porche.

Other brands included are Toyota, Ford, and Chevrolet. Some of the newer vehicles to be added to the game include the 2020 Koenigsegg Jesko, the 2021 Mercedes-AMG Project ONE, and the 2021 Ford Bronco.

These are just a few of the brands and cars that will be in the game, but there will be hundreds more. According to Corexbox.com, Forza Horizon 4 currently has 750 cars. If Forza Horizon 5 has the same amount or more, fans of the series will be happy.

Forza Horizon 5 Release Date

Forza Horizon 5 is just beyond the horizon (ha), and it will release later in 2021. November 9, 2021, is the exact date. It will be available on Windows, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X/S.

Game Pass owners will be happy to hear that Forza Horizon 5 will be added to the subscription service as soon as it releases. Other racing games that are already on Game Pass include Need for Speed: Payback, Forza Motorsport 7, and Forza Horizon 5.

The game is right around the corner, but fans are itching to get their hands on it. The Forza Horizon 5 location, gameplay, and cars look exciting. We can’t wait to jump into a car and explore Mexico.

