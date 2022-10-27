Foodverse: Eating in the Metaverse

Too Long; Didn't Read

Companies Mentioned

The Foodverse can be defined as bringing food into the metaverse. It is having an experience of eating, whether real or virtual food, while experiencing the Metaverse. Large brands have already started experimenting with this. Chipotle, McDonald's and McDonald's are already experimenting with the Foodverse. Users of Metaverse platforms such as Sandbox can also buy land, build their homes and invite friends over for meals. This digital immersion enhances their relationship and creates an experience that is similar to real-world events.